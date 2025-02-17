No. 10 player in the Class of 2025, Divine Bourrage will be playing for Kim Mulkey's team next season after she signed for the Tigers on Sep. 12. Off the court, Bourrage is known for showing her support to her friends, and current and former teammates.

Bourrage shared a highlight of the NC State Wolfpack center Lorena Awou after her circus shot against UNC.

The highlight, originally posted by the NC State Women’s Basketball Instagram page on Sunday, saw Awou hustle for the offensive rebound. She then displayed some impressive footwork to score over the defender, below the post to convert a bank shot. Bourrage shared the video with a two-word reaction:

LSU signee Divine Bourrage shares 2-word reaction to NC State hooper Lorena Awou's amazing bucket moment (Image: IG/vine_spirit)

"Lo what @lorenaawou," the story was captioned by Bourrage.

Here's the highlight of Awou's shot:

"LO. U. R. SERIOUS. WOW." the post was captioned.

The North Carolina Tar Heels won the game by one point as it finished 66-65, bumping their record to 23-4 overall and 11-4 in the conference. This was Wolfpack's fifth loss of the season, as they now sit with a 20-5 overall and 12-2 conference record.

Four of the five starters for NC State scored in double digits and both Saniya Rivers and Madison Hayes recorded a double-double. Rivers finished the match with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Hayes had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Aziaha James and Zoe Brooks also added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Lorena Awou is averaging 3.3 points on 48.4% shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists in her freshman season at the Wolfpack.

On the other hand, Divine Bourrage, who won the Girls Basketball Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year 2023-24 award after averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game, continues to impress.

Divine Bourrage talks about committing to LSU

With offers from programs including Illinois, Missouri, Florida and Kentucky, among others, Divine Bourrage spoke to On3 about choosing LSU, a side that has signed four top recruits from the 2025 class:

“I like how Kim Mulkey is with her players,” Divine Bourrage told On3 after her visit. “She’s really loving with them, and I feel that’s what a player needs. Then I’m heavy on the family aspect, and I think that’s what stood out the most.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve been a big Kim Mulkey fan for a long time, so when they hit me up and offered me, I almost cried about that. I’ve talked to coach Mulkey a lot over the phone, and she’s big on family, so it makes sense she’s like that with her players.”

Divine Bourrage will be accompanied by Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox next season.

