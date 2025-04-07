Grace Knox, the No. 1 player in California (according to On3's Industry Rankings), is set to join the LSU Tigers and Kim Mulkey next season. The 6-foot-2 small forward concluded an impressive high school career at Etiwanda Eagles.

Knox, who also helped the West team to a 104-82 victory in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night, took to Instagram to show off her ring and give a shout out to jewelry brand GLD:

LSU signee Grace Knox flexes her McDonald's All-American ring while sporting a statement outfit (Image: IG/ Grace Knox)

"reppin the @mcdaag ring & @shopgld chain, staying right always," she captioned her story with a salute and a black heart emoji.

A user on X posted Knox's story:

"Grace Knox flexing her McDAAG ring with a Kodak Black song playing in the BG 😎 (Video: Grace Knox IG)," the post was captioned.

In the final season of her high school career, Knox led the Eagles to a 28-5 overall and an unbeaten 7-0 record in the California Southern Section Baseline Basketball League, where they sit above Rancho Cucamonga, Los Osos and Chino Hills.

In the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships, the Eagles received a bye in the first round on Mar. 5. They faced Mater Dei in the Regional Semifinals and recorded a 67-57 win on Mar. 8 to move to the Regional Finals.

The Eagles faced Ontario Christian on Mar. 11 and secured a 67-62 win before lifting the State Final trophy after a 75-59 win against Archbishop Mitty on Mar. 15.

Knox, who is ranked at the seventh position nationally and second in the small forward position, received offers from programs including USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.

Knox spoke about her decision to join LSU.

“I think when I first went on my visit, I felt like there was no sense of awkwardness and there was a sense of belonging,” Knox told On3. “I felt very comfortable with everybody throughout the whole entire trip. I was comfortable during the other trips, but with LSU, it kind of just felt right within myself.”

Grace Knox to be accompanied by LSU teammates at Jordan Brand Classic

All four of LSU Tigers' signees will play at the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC. Apart from Knox, five-star recruits ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage; and four-star recruit Bella Hines also signed for the Tigers.

The official X page of the Tigers published the news:

"All four LSU signees will play in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic!" they posted.

Two of the four LSU signees, namely ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox, played against each other at the McDonald's All-American Game. With four top signings, how far will Kim Mulkey take the Tigers next season?

