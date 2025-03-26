LSU signee Grace Knox, Kaleena Smith, Aliyhana 'Puff' Morris and others bag major California high school basketball honors

LSU signee Grace Knox won Sports Illustrated's 2024-25 Southern California Defensive Player of the Year award on Monday. Meanwhile, fellow Etiwanda Eagle, Aliyhana "Puff" Morris, was crowned Player of the Year in Southern California.

Other award-winners were Ontario Christian sophomore Kaleena Smith (Offensive Player of the Year); her teammate, Tati Griffin (Freshman of the Year); Hamiley Arenas (Newcomer of the Year), the daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, of Notre Dame; San Marcos Mission Hills sophomore Bay Cardova (Breakout Player of the Year); and Etiwanda coach Stan Delus (Coach of the Year).

Knox, a five-star recruit ranked No. 6 nationally in the 2025 class by ESPN, played a crucial role in Etiwanda's run to its third straight CIF State Open Division championship, averaging 16.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. She also helped the Eagles to victory in the California Southern Section Baseline league and the SoCal regional finals, ending the season with a 28-5 record.

Morris, who signed with Cal, averaged 24.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Smith, the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, led the knights to a 30-2 season, losing only to Archbishop Mitty and Etiwanda (in the regional finals). The five-star guard averaged 23.2 ppg, 8.1 apg and 4.5 spg. She was a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award.

Griffin was also an important part of the Ontario High School team, averaging 17.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg and 3.9 apg.

Sports Illustrated's All-CIF SoCal first team included Addison Deal, Jerzy Robinson and Jordin Blackmon. The second team included Kinidi Curl, Sydney Douglas and Alanna Neale.

"I think I can go to the next level with the coaching of Kim Mulkey": Grace Knox on choosing LSU

Grace Knox signed with LSU in November. With her high school season over, she is getting ready to join the Tigers next season.

Speaking on why she chose the LSU Tigers, Knox said that LSU coach Kim Mulkey was a key factor in her decision:

"I think I can go to the next level with the coaching of Kim Mulkey. I think she has what it takes to take me to the next level and help me develop my bag."

Knox took a liking to Mulkey and the Tiger's playing style:

"Based on how I play with a certain tenacity, I feel like they bring a lot of that to the table. I feel like they go at it. They're gritty, which is the way I like to play. … I feel like Kim Mulkey will push me to a different level. She's controversial to some people, but the way she coaches, I'm OK with that."

Knox will join LSU alongside top-rated prospects ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines, who also signed with the Tigers.

