Five-star LSU signee Grace Knox and Kaleena Smith both shared their excitement after Class of 2026 point guard Keonni Lewis announced her commitment to her home-state school, UNLV. The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Friday.

Lewis dropped a carousel of eight photos, proudly rocking a UNLV Lady Rebels shirt and posing with her parents and others. She captioned the post:

"Vegas I'm not going anywhere!! Home team!!"

The announcement has sparked a number of comments from fans, most notably from Grace Knox and Kaleena Smith.

Knox dropped three different comments:

“Prouda uuu.”

“Ayyyy.”

"My dawg." she wrote.

Meanwhile, five-star sophomore Kaleena Smith commented on the post, saying:

"So proud of you 🥺🥺."

LSU signee Grace Knox and Kaleena Smith share their reaction as 2026 Class hooper Keonni Lewis confirms her commitment to home state school UNLV. (image via Instagram @keonni_lewis2026)

Keonni Lewis just concluded her junior year at the Democracy Prep Agassi Campus High School, where she helped the team to a 23-4 season record. The Knights also made it to the state championship final, which they unfortunately lost against Centennial.

Five-star prospect Grace Knox, on the other hand, is on her way to LSU after ending her high school senior year with the Etiwanda Eagles this season. Meanwhile, Kaleena Smith is now going into her junior year at Ontario Christian as the No. 1-ranked player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports.

Five-star LSU signee Grace Knox won two state championships

Five-star LSU signee Grace Knox is now set for college after a pretty successful career at Etiwanda. Knox joined the Eagles as a junior, transferring from Centennial after she was left out of the court for her entire sophomore year due to an injury.

At Etiwanda, she went on to win two consecutive state championships and was very instrumental in the run to each one. In the first championship title, which came last season, they defeated Archbishop Mitty by 60-48 in the final. This season, they went on to repeat their success, once again defeating Archbishop Mitty in the final.

Knox leaves high school basketball as the No. 9-ranked player in the country, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. She joins the LSU Tigers alongside other top-ranked prospects, including Zakiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, and Bella Hines.

