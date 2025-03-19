LSU signee Grace Knoxx reacts as Class of 2026 prospect Autumn Fleary visits Kim Mulkey's Lady Tigers

Five-star LSU signee Grace Knoxx appeared to be pleasantly surprised after Class of 2026 prospect Autumn Fleury's visit to the Lady Tigers over the weekend.

On her Instagram story, which she updated on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3 forward shared a picture from Autumn's visitation alongside two emoji reactions:

“‼️👀”

LSU signee Grace Knoxx shares her reaction as Class of 2026 prospect Autumn Fleary visits Kim Mulkey's Lady Tigers. (Image via Instagram @on3way_gracee)

The picture, originally posted by Autumn, was part of a 14-carousel post shared by the prospect earlier. It included videos and images highlighting her visit to the LSU Tigers, her interactions, and pictures, especially with head coach Kim Mulkey.

Autumn Fleary is one of the most sought-after prospects in high school basketball. The No. 14 ranked junior currently holds over 40 college offers, including offers from top programs like TCU, UCLA, Miami, UCF, Rutgers, UNC and Illinois, among others. With this visit, it appears that head coach Kim Mulkey's LSU are now in the running for the Junior point guard's commitment.

The LSU Lady Tigers have four recruits in the 2025 class. This includes Grace Knoxx and top-rated prospects Divine Bourrage, Zakiyah Johnson and Isabella Hines.

Grace Knoxx's Etiwanda Head Coach Stan Delus on the Eagles Championship Victory

Five-Star LSU signee Grace Knoxx and the Etiwanda Eagles lifted the 2025 CIF Open Division State Girls Basketball Championship on Saturday after defeating ArchBishop Mitty 75-59. With the victory, the Eagles have now won the title for three consecutive years.

Even though they were title defenders, Etiwanda actually started the season on a poor note, with a 4-4 record in the first eight games. However, the Eagles managed to turn things around, finishing the season with a 28-5 record and winning a State Championship.

While speaking after their victory, Etiwanda head coach Stan Delus commended the team's effort and achievement despite their relatively poor start to the season:

"It's been an extreme joy coaching these girls. None of it was easy. But they kept grinding. They finished something that didn't look good early. I so appreciate that."

Five-star senior Grace Knoxx contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds in the final victory.

