No. 4-ranked junior prospect Oliviyah Edwards celebrated her 17th birthday on Friday, receiving plenty of well-wishes from friends, family and fellow hoopers on social media. One of these birthday wishes came from LSU women's basketball, one of the programs currently in the race to secure the five-star prospect's commitment.

Edwards shared a picture of the birthday wish on her Instagram story on Saturday.

LSU women's basketball shares a birthday wish for 5-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards. (Image via Instagram @oliviyah.edwards)

Edwards has received 26 college offers and has narrowed her focus down to the top 10. Her list includes LSU, USC, Tennessee, Duke, North Carolina, Florida, Washington, Florida State, South Carolina and Notre Dame.

She has already made unofficial visits to Tennessee, USC and South Carolina. Her South Carolina visit was planned around the team's game against LSU, but with the game postponed by a day, it's unclear if she was eventually able to attend.

As a junior, Edwards has a lot of time left to evaluate which program's offer will suit her best. Regardless of what choice she makes, there's no doubt she's bringing another level of quality to the team.

She's a 6-foot-3 forward known for her versatility and effectiveness on both ends of the court. She's also earned a reputation for dunking and scoring rebounds.

"I don't know when I'm going to decide yet": Five-star junior Oliviyah Edwards on her commitment

Five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards is one of the most sought-after prospects in girls' high school basketball at the moment. However, while the race for her commitment gets intense by the day, the 6-foot-3 forward has expressed that she's still undecided about when she's going to make a decision.

Speaking to On3 Sports in January, she said:

"Some schools are wanting me to book closer to my decision date. I don't know when I'm going to decide yet, so we haven't booked anything."

Edwards still has over a year to play high school basketball, and she'll most likely still get more offers, especially with her level of quality and performance.

