Luke Fickell's Wisconsin flips four-star DL from Michigan to the Class of 2025

Four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams flipped his commitment from Michigan to Wisconsin on Wednesday. He initially chose the Wolverines on June 10 over programs like Auburn, Nebraska, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, and Florida State, among others.

Luke Fickell's Wisconsin had been a contender in Williams' recruitment dating back to the tenure of former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs. When Scruggs moved to Michigan, Williams leaned toward the Wolverines.

However, a change in Michigan’s coaching staff occurred when Lou Esposito took over the defensive line role after Scruggs' resignation. It opened the door for Wisconsin to regain momentum in Williams' recruitment.

The turning point came during Williams' official visit to Wisconsin on Saturday when he saw the Badgers' 16-13 loss to No.1 Oregon. Despite the loss, his multiple school visits turned the tide in its favor.

“I always have a really good time when I go back to Madison,” Williams told On3. “They just know how to have a good time. What excites me the most is just the staff and coaches, they are some of the best people you’ll ever meet.”

The Illinois native has played both sides of the ball during his high school career. Some schools initially considered him for positions like tight end or offensive tackle, but Wisconsin envisions him as an outside linebacker.

Williams is the No. 21 defensive lineman, No. 7 recruit from the state of Illinois, and No. 246 player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Wisconsin and Michigan recruiting class update following Jaylen Williams' flip

Jaylen Williams brings Wisconsin's total commitments to 24, ranking 24th in the nation, and nine of Wisconsin’s commits are rated as four-star prospects. He becomes the fourth defensive lineman for the Badgers, joining Xavier Ukponu, Drayden Pavey and Torin Pettaway.

Meanwhile, Michigan's 2025 class has taken a hit following Williams' flip and now has 18 commits, with only two defensive linemen, Bobby Kanka and Benny Patterson. The cycle also lost four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall, who recently pledged to Auburn. It is now ranked 11th nationally.

Williams' flip came less than a week after four-star safety Ivan Taylor flipped his commitment from Michigan to Alabama. The Wolverines this cycle witnessed five decommitments and also lost their sole committed quarterback, Carter Smith, last month.

