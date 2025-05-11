Major four-star target includes Dan Lanning's Oregon in final four, makes quick trip to Eugene

Four-star cornerback Camren Hamiel has long been interested in Oregon and named the Ducks among his top four schools on Friday. Just hours after making his top choices public, Hamiel traveled to Eugene, as shared on his Instagram story.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Desert Edge High School (Arizona) standout previously visited Eugene last month and has an official visit scheduled there for June 13–15.

Alongside Oregon, Hamiel's top contenders include Nebraska, Texas A&M and Penn State. He also made an official visit to Arizona State in April, but the Sun Devils did not make his final list.

Hamiel is set to visit Penn State next weekend, followed by Nebraska on June 6 and Texas A&M on June 20. He plans to announce his commitment in mid-summer after completing all his official visits.

Ad

“When I finish the visits, I will sit down with my family, coach and agent, then talk it over and that will lead to my commitment," Hamiel previously told On3.

Meanwhile, June 13 will be a big recruiting day for Oregon, as besides Hamiel, the Ducks will also host some mighty five-star prospects like quarterback Ryder Lyons, cornerback Brandon Arrington and safety Jett Washington.

Ad

Camren Hamiel praises Dan Lanning's success at Oregon

As a junior during the 2024 season, Camren Hamiel recorded 50 tackles, three interceptions, three pass deflections, one sack and a blocked field goal. He is capable of playing cornerback, safety and nickelback.

Hamiel has shown phenomenal improvement over the past year, and his combination of athleticism stands out. He is the No. 1-ranked player in Arizona in the 2026 class and the No. 21 cornerback in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.

Ad

For a promising like Hamiel, Oregon coach Dan Lanning remains a significant draw.

“I love coach Lanning’s story and how Oregon looks," Hamiel told On3. "I was surprised by how it was there, the environment and all of that. It is a great program and I saw that it is a great place when I was there this spring.”

Hamiel also competes in track and field. If he commits to Oregon, he will be the first cornerback in the Ducks' 2026 class. The cycle is fresh off receiving the commitment of five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley on Saturday and has eight pledges as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More