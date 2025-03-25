“Make it feel like real family & always treat my family great": Five-star CB high on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama after last weekend's trip

Five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds is a top target for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama in the 2026 class. This past weekend, the nation’s top-ranked cornerback visited Tuscaloosa, where he met with defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist and the rest of the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

Ad

“Make it feel like real family & always treat my family great," Edmonds told 247Sports. "Had a lot of one-on-one time with not just Coach Linguist but everyone on staff.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Edmonds is regarded as the highest-rated prospect in the history of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. As a highly sought-after recruit, his recruitment remains highly competitive, and he revealed (via Dawg Nation) specific factors in mind when choosing a program.

“Where I feel like I could fit best," Edmonds said. "Play. The culture. Wherever the culture fits me best, that’s where I will be.”

Ad

Following his Alabama visit, Edmonds is scheduled to visit Georgia on March 27 and Tennessee on March 29. He has already set three official visits: Georgia on May 30, Tennessee on June 13 and Alabama on June 20. He has a serious interest in making visits to Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Alabama is predicted to land Jordan Edmonds' commitment

Jordan Edmonds initially planned to announce his college commitment on his birthday in February but decided to delay the decision. At the time, many recruiting analysts expected him to choose Alabama.

Ad

“It was a little bit of encouragement, but the schools I really talk to I kind of still had the same relationships with them regardless of where I was going,” Edmonds told Dawg Nation. “It was a little bit of encouragement, but it wasn’t a lot of just ‘Hold off.’”

That pause was a setback for Alabama, but this week's visit has once again positioned Kalen DeBoer’s program as the leader in Edmonds’ recruitment. Following the trip, On3’s Steve Wiltfong submitted an official prediction favoring the Crimson Tide, giving them a 96.9% chance of landing the cornerback.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Alabama's 2026 class already has a cornerback commit in four-star prospect Zyan Gibson. The class features two other committed players besides Gibson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!