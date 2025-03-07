"Make it make sense": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares her reaction following his dominant performance at Nike EYBL games

La La Anthony took a subtle dig at McDonald’s All-American for snubbing her son, Kiyan Anthony, by praising his performance at the Nike EYBL Scholastic tournament. Commenting on Kiyan’s 20-point performance in LuHi’s win over Brewster Academy, she wrote:

“@mcdaag ??????? 🤷🏽‍♀️ make it make sense.”

La La Anthony's reaction to Kiyan's performance at the Nike EYBL Scholastic tournament

Kiyan Anthony was snubbed in the final roster of the McDonald’s All-American games, raising eyebrows, especially from La La, who is convinced he was deserving. She called out the McDonald’s All-American in her Instagram story on Thursday, writing:

“He’s a @mcdaag in my book!!!! No. 1 player in New York! 25 pts yesterday. 20 pts today. Player of the game both days! Dominates every tournament! The numbers don’t lie! Keep working hard baby! They gonna have to pay attention!!”

La La Anthony takes a dig at McDonald's All-American (Credits: @lala Instagram)

Kiyan, who turns 18 today (Mar. 7), and the LuHi Crusaders opened their Nike EYBL Scholastic tournament with a 71-61 win over the Oak Hill Academy Warriors. It was the second meeting between the two sides this season, with the Crusaders having beaten Oak Hill 76-41 when they met 19 days earlier.

The game carried huge significance for Kiyan Anthony, whose father, Carmelo Anthony, attended Oak Hill and played for the Warriors. Notwithstanding, the younger Anthony went on to drop a dominant performance, scoring 25 points with three rebounds and three assists. With the win, LuHi advanced to the next stage, where it faced Brewster Academy.

The Crusaders defeated the Bobcats 58-52 to advance to the tournament’s semi-final. Kiyan shined again as he scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Kiyan and his teammates will now face Bella Vista College Prep in the semifinals. The Bears upset Montverde Academy with a narrow 63-60 victory. The teams will go head-to-head on Mar. 7 at 3:15 p.m. (ET).

The winner of the game between the Bears and the Crusaders will be up against either Sunrise Christian Academy, IMG Academy, Wasatch Academy, or Link Academy.

Kiyan Anthony’s imminent college journey and his father’s advice

Kiyan Anthony is bound for college after this season, having signed for his father’s alma mater, the Syracuse Orange. Carmelo won a national championship with the Orange during his time there, and there are expectations for his son to match this feat. However, the former NBA star thinks otherwise. In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Friday, Anthony said:

“I just want him to go have fun. Go have fun, enjoy the college experience. I want him to enjoy being a college basketball player. That’s a different type of experience.”

Carmelo played college basketball with the Orange for one season before heading to the NBA.

