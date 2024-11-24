"Make sure you zip up after you're done" - Hoops fans react to 4-star prospect Shon Abaev's LeBron James comparison

The basketball community reacted strongly when Shon Abaev, a 4-star prospect, was compared to NBA legend LeBron James. Internet personality Quincy Helsel made the bold claim during Friday's Overtime Elite game between RWE and Fear of God Athletics. Abaev scored 17 points, and the Athletics won 82-73.

The action was streamed live on Overtime's YouTube channel.

"Listen, man, I am positive," Helsel said during a post-halftime discussion. "Shon is the next LeBron James. Next LeBron, man, Shon is a special player." (43:38)

However, it didn't go down well with fans, and as soon as Overtime's Instagram handle shared it, it brewed a social media storm.

One fan took a humorous dig at the statement, saying:

“Make sure you zip up after you're done.”

“Their games are nowhere near the same. It would make a lot more sense to say Abaev is the next Curry, even though that's still super glazing. I think only one close to Lebron right now in HS is Tyran Stokes, and I still hesitate to compare anyone to LBJ,” another fan added.

Many fans were quick to weigh in with skepticism and humor.

“People are saying anything nowadays,” one wrote.

“Even LeBron himself would be disappointed in such a statement,” another added

A LeBron James fan even took a playful jibe, saying:

“Which kid, I see nothing like LeBron in this clip, and I know no one in this clip either; I have known LeBron since he was in Jr. High.”

Shon Abaev, a 6-foot-8 forward from Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale, FL, has drawn attention for his dynamic scoring abilities. In his OTE debut against City Reapers on Nov. 9, Abaev scored 37 points, leading the Fear of God Athletics to a 97-90 victory.

Looking at Shon Abaev’s college commitment rumors

Shon Abaev is ranked No. 24 in the 247Sports composite ranking. Likewise, On3 has put him 19th on their national ranking list for 2025.

247Sports' director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein, said:

“Abaev is one of the most polished one-on-one scorers in the national class.”

His scoring abilities have garnered interest from multiple Division I colleges, and he has received over 26 offers. Out of those, only the Cincinnati Bearcats, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers remain in the contest to secure Abaev's commitment. On3 has predicted that the Bearcats have over an 87.5% chance of signing him.

