"Making up for what Cooper Flagg's team should've done": Fans react to Cameron Boozer bagging 2025 Mr. Basketball USA honor

Cameron Boozer, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per the On3 Industry Rankings) and the son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will be heading to the Duke Blue Devils after finishing a stellar high school career with the Columbus Explorers (Florida).

The 6-foot-9 forward was also named the 2025 Mr. Basketball USA on Wednesday. League Ready shared the news on its official Instagram page along with some highlights of the Duke signee.

"Cameron Boozer making history 👀 what’s his freshman year going to look like on Durham?," the post was captioned.

Boozer's mother, CeCe Boozer, and hoops fans shared their reactions.

Fans react to Cameron Boozer bagging the 2025 Mr. Basketball USA honor (image credit: instagram/league.ready)

"So proud of you❤️❤️," CeCe wrote.

"@cameronboozer has been doing it!" NBA/NIL agent Sean commented.

"Making up for what Cooper Flagg's team should've done," another fan commented.

"I honestly can’t wait for the @cameronboozer @caydenboozer to take the court at Cameron next year.💯😈🏀," one fan wrote..

Here are other fan reactions:

"Not at all saying he’s better than flag . But he gives Duke a elite scoring option in the post something they desperately lacked last year and he’s also an elite rebounder something else duke lacked," a fan said.

'College basketball analyst have been talking about the surest thing since lebron for 2 years. AJ and flagg raised their game and respect but the kid is unreal. And him being #3 recruit is just gonna give him more fuel," one fan commented.

"Hopefully 🏆 Banner #6 💙," another fan commented.

"ROTY. MOP. Natty." a fan wrote.

Cameron Boozer helps Team Flight to victory at the Jordan Brand Classic

Cameron Boozer played alongside his brother, Cayden Boozer, Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony, Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament and Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou, among others, for Team Flight at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday.

They led the team to a 141-124 win against Team Air. The son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan, won the MVP award as he recorded 26 points and five rebounds.

Boozer scored 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting, with five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia at Duke next season.

