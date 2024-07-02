"Man it felt like home": Elite 2025 class prospect Smith Orogbo commits to Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns 

Houston (Texas) Hastings defensive end Smith Orogbo has received 39 offers from college programs. The four-star prospect announced Monday afternoon that he's committing to the Texas Longhorns.

Orogbo visited Arizona State, SMU, Washington, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas in the last few months. However, it was the Longhorns, Red Raiders and Sooners that emerged as the primary contenders for his commitment.

He took an official visit to Texas Tech on June 7, followed by a trip to Austin the weekend of June 14. His final visit was to Oklahoma on June 21. Orogbo's decision to commit to Texas was heavily influenced by the efforts of coach Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and new defensive line coach Kenny Baker.

Baker, who joined the Longhorns' staff earlier this offseason, quickly formed a strong bond with Orogbo, which proved fruitful.

"Man it felt like home," Orogbo told Horns247." I know that's a place where I could see myself developing my true potential."

Orogbo also explained why he chose Texas.

“Starts with the coaching staff,” Orogbo told On3. “Reputation, experience, and the coaching style of the head coach and assistant coaches. Program success, the team’s performance history, championships won.. Then playing time and the potential for early playing time and fit within the team’s roster and playing style.”

Smith Orogbo recorded 73 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in his junior season. He also competes in track and field, proving his versatility in the shot put and discus.

What does Smith Orogbo's pledge mean to the Longhorns?

After witnessing the loss of some prospects to their rival programs, Smith Orogbo's pledge is a major win for Texas.

He ranks as the No. 95 overall player in the nation, the No. 13 edge rusher in the 2025 class and the No. 16 player in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. 247 Sports places him as the No. 171 overall prospect, the No. 22 edge rusher and the No. 15 prospect in Texas.

Orogbo becomes the Longhorns's second blue-chip edge rusher in the 2025 class, joining four-star Lance Jackson. He''s also the third overall defensive lineman in the Longhorns m class.

The Longhorns have been on a recruiting tear recently, landing seven commitments since the start of May, including three in June. The class is headlined by linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback K.J. Lacey and running back James Simon.

