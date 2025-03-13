"Man these are unreal": Hoops fans share their reaction as BYU signee AJ Dybantsa features in the cover of the Boston Globe Magazine 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings) and the BYU signee, has been making waves off the court. The 6-foot-9 small forward became the cover star of the Boston Globe Magazine that dubbed him as "basketball's next superstar."

Photographer Adam Glanzpiece collaborated with Dybantsa on an Instagram post featuring the cover picture:

Hoops fans were inspired and in awe of Dybantsa becoming a feature of the magazine and took their reactions to the comments section:

Hoops fans share their reaction as BYU signee AJ Dybantsa features in the cover of the Boston Globe Magazine (Image: IG/ AJDybantsa)

"Man these are unreal. I might have to buy a copy of this magazine for myself," this fan wanted to buy a copy of the magazine.

This fan commended Dybantsa, "man byu is in for a treat, not just on the court but the publicity this guy's gonna bring is gonna be amaze for the college. what a guy, so influential, this is who the young generation should look up to not some random TikTok people."

"Love this pic …AJ, the new wave of business minded,modern-day student athletes," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "So sick!"

More fans joined the conversation, talking about the magazine and Dybantsa:

"oh my, talk about an all rounder. always knew this kid was destined for greatness with his attitude and nil deals and what not. even saw a video of him going back to his hometown and school to distribute sneakers. attitude matters and this is going places, it's started already," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "A win for Massachusetts ‼️‼️"

"So good!" a fan commented.

Another fan added, "Photos are amazing!"

AJ Dybantsa visits his hometown

In an Instagram video posted by the Boston Globe Magazine, Dybantsa was seen visiting his hometown, Brockton. The BYU signee also visited his school and gifted sneakers to the kids:

"I am AJ Dybantsa, I am from Brockton, Massachusetts," Dybantsa said. "I'm just going out there and playing basketball. I mean, I might be ranked, but it's just basketball at the end of the day. Just a little give back to the Davis School. I went there from kindergarten to fifth grade, so I just gave back some sneakers to the basketball team. It's always fun giving back."

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at BYU next season.

