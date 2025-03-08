Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame evaluating four-star 2027 class OT target ahead of March visit

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner is a recruit to watch as Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame coaching staff consider extending an offer for their 2027 recruiting class. The St. Joseph-Ogden High School (Illinois) standout remains highly interested in the Irish and is set to visit the program on March 26.

Wagner shared the news on X, tagging Freeman and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. He wrote:

"I will be at Notre Dame on March 26th! @NDFootball @CoachJoeRudolph @Marcus_Freeman1."

As a freshman in 2023, Wagner began the season playing for St. Joseph-Ogden’s freshman team but quickly earned a promotion to the varsity squad by midseason. After his first year of high school football, he was determined to attract attention from college programs.

Wagner's first scholarship offer came from Louisville in the winter of 2024, and since then, he has picked up several more, including offers from Penn State, Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue and Iowa.

Wagner has a packed spring visit schedule and will be at Iowa for the junior day this weekend. It is a program with a personal connection, as his uncle played there. He also has a visit scheduled to Illinois on Wednesday, March 12.

As for Wagner's trip to Notre Dame, it could be a big moment in securing an offer from the Irish.

What potential may Cameron Wagner bring to Notre Dame?

Cameron Wagner is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which lists him as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, the No. 5 recruit in Illinois and the No. 154 prospect in the nation.

Football analyst Timothy O’Halloran praised Wagner’s physical attributes and work ethic by describing him as having an ideal frame, height and reach, along with a strong motor and relentless effort on every play.

O’Halloran noted Wagner’s comfort in reaching the second level on blocks and his ability to finish plays impressively. He also highlighted Wagner’s progress in pass protection, saying that it will continue to develop.

This winter, Wagner took up wrestling for the first time at St. Joseph-Ogden. His high ceiling makes him a promising prospect for Notre Dame, which has yet to secure a commitment in the 2027 class.

