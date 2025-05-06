Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame hit the road to recruit third EDGE prospect in the Class of 2026

Four-star edge rusher McHale Blade is one of the top targets for Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington and defensive line assistant coach Nick Sebastian in the 2026 class. The Simeon High School (Illinois) standout has already made multiple trips to South Bend throughout his recruitment journey.
On Monday, Washington doubled down on his interest in Blade by visiting Simeon to check in on him.
In March, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound prospect told Irish Sports Daily that he is not rushing to commit and would only do so when the timing feels right. However, he revealed what he would be looking for in a program.
“Definitely the relationships for sure," Blade said. "The relationship that I have with the coaching staff and the people at the school.”
Blade is the No. 21 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in Illinois, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Notre Dame continues to treat McHale Blade a priority
Notre Dame's 2026 class secured the commitment of five-star edge rusher Rodney Dunham on April 10. Five days before Dunham's announcement, Marcus Freeman's program secured four-star edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade in the same cycle.
Despite already having two elite edge rushers in the 2026 class, Fighting Irish defensive line coach AI Washington's visit to see McHale Blade on Monday proves the program's strong feeling towards him.
“Just that I'm a priority, how much they need guys like me and how I would fit well into their system,” Blade said in March, via the Irish Sports Daily. "That's definitely huge for me. I do have a lot of blessings, but to be able to feel that, that's something else.”
Following his sixth trip to South Bend in April, Blade revealed the Notre Dame staff's push for his commitment.
"They gave me the sense that they kind of need me to be a part of their D-line class," Blade said, via On3.
The Irish have 14 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation.