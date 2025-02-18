Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame offers scholarship to 4-star RB to the class of 2026

After starting as an unranked prospect, 2026 running back Brian Bonner earned well-deserved attention by rising to four-star status. The Valencia High School (California) standout has become a highly sought-after recruit following his ranking boost and received multiple scholarship offers.

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame became the latest program to extend an offer on Saturday. Bonner announced the Irish offer on X.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame! #agtg ☘️," he wrote.

Since January, Bonner has picked up scholarship offers from Missouri, UNLV, and most recently, Michigan. The Wolverines extended their offer on Jan. 30, which immediately earned them an edge in his recruitment.

"They compete for championships and the offense they are run heavy, which is ideal from me because I play running back," Bonner told 247Sports.

This spring, Bonner has scheduled visits to Washington on March 8, Michigan on March 27, and Penn State on April 7. He also holds offers from Nebraska, Auburn, UCLA, Arizona, Tennessee, Oregon and USC.

The Bruins are considered favorites to land Bonner's commitment with a 34.6% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3. However, Michigan has gained momentum by securing a visit shortly after offering.

If Notre Dame wants to stay in the race, its coaching staff should also push for a visit, which could strengthen the Irish' position in his recruitment.

What potential will Brian Bonner bring to Notre Dame?

Brian Bonner was a dynamic playmaker throughout his junior season in 2024 and made an impact both as a rusher and a receiver. Whether carrying the ball or catching passes, he delivered electrifying performances every time he touched the field.

He recorded 1,433 rushing yards, 484 receiving yards, and 415 return yards, totaling 2,332 all-purpose yards. This elite performance earned him the title of Foothill League Offensive MVP.

Bonner is the No. 13 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 15 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also continues to prove his athleticism with a personal best of 6.84 seconds in the 60-meter sprint. His addition would provide the Fighting Irish with a mighty offensive weapon for the future.

Running back coach Ja'Juan Seider and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock are recruiting Bonner for Notre Dame. His potential addition will give the Irish their first running back commit in the 2026 class, which has seven committed players and ranks No. 11 in the nation.

