Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame offers scholarship to elite wide receiver to the Class of 2026

Three-star wide receiver Bubba Frazier is quickly emerging as a top prospect in the 2026 class. The Benedictine Military School (Georgia) standout picked up his 14th scholarship offer on Friday night from Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame.

Frazier announced the offer on X, tagging Fighting Irish director of recruiting Caleb Davis.

"AGTG ✝️!! BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM NOTRE DAME!! 🍀 @ND_CalebDavis @NDFootball."

While Rivals has yet to assign Frazier a ranking, the On3 Industry Rankings list him as a three-star recruit. He is currently ranked as the No. 95 wide receiver nationally and the No. 60 overall prospect in Georgia.

Ahead of Notre Dame, Frazier also received offers from schools like Arkansas, UCF, Cincinnati, Auburn, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, Liberty, Notre Dame, South Florida, Virginia and Wisconsin. As of now, the Bulldogs are considered the leader in his recruitment.

What potential may Bubba Frazier bring to Notre Dame?

Despite being unranked by some recruiting channels, Bubba Frazier delivered an outstanding junior season in 2024, amassing 604 rushing yards and eight touchdowns over 12 games. He also contributed 753 receiving yards with five touchdowns and made an impact on defense with a tackle and an interception.

As a sophomore in the 2023 season, Frazier led Benedictine Military School with 53 receptions for 753 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 319 yards on just 29 carries (10.9 yards per carry) and scored three times, while also contributing on defense with 12 tackles and one interception.

"Bubba is an awesome player ― he has the natural talent, but he is such a hard worker," Frazier's teammate Stephen Cannon told Savannah Morning News. "He can beat you off the line with his speed, and he has really great hands. But I think the best thing is his route running ability. He's someone you can rely on to be there to make a big play."

Besides football, Frazier has also excelled in track, posting personal bests of 10.69 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.76 in the 200 last spring. He recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) at an Under Armour Camp in Atlanta this month.

If Notre Dame can lock Bubba Frazier for its 2026 class, it will be a big win for the Irish. It ranks No. 10 in the nation with seven committed players.

