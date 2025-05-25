Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame in race with Penn State & Texas for 2026 class four-star OT

Four-star offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh has revealed his top three college choices: Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas. The standout from La Salle College High School in Pennsylvania shared the news on Friday and plans to announce his final decision on July 1.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-8, 285-pound lineman has scheduled official visits with each program: Penn State from June 6-8, Notre Dame from June 13-15, and Texas from June 20-22.

Notre Dame offered McKeogh a scholarship on March 27 while he was still rated as a three-star prospect. Despite that, the Irish coaching staff quickly prioritized him, with offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and defensive backs coach Mike Mickens visiting him on their first day of spring recruiting.

Ad

McKeogh and his family also made a trip to South Bend in April.

“The biggest thing is it was really personal,” McKeogh told Blue & Gold. “All the meetings were just me and my family. … I’ve gotten similar (treatment from other schools), but to the extent of (Notre Dame), no.”

McKeogh has now climbed the rankings and is considered a four-star recruit. He is the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 21 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.

Ad

Notre Dame sees Grayson McKeogh as future Joe Alt

While visiting South Bend in April, Grayson McKeogh was told by Notre Dame’s coaching staff that he might follow a path similar to Joe Alt, who excelled for the Irish as a top offensive tackle. Alt transitioned from tight end, earned All-American honors twice and became the first offensive lineman selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ad

“They told me how he came in as a tight end," McKeogh told Blue & Gold. "He wasn’t the heaviest, but he was definitely taller than most. It was the idea of switching positions growing up, finding that spot on the O-line and getting stronger and heavier, but being able to maintain that athletic ability while you’re there.”

Ad

Notre Dame’s 2026 offensive line recruiting is strong, with commitments from four interior linemen: Tyler Merrill, Gregory Patrick, Ben Nichols and Sullivan Garvin. Marcus Freeman is now looking to add a true offensive tackle, and McKeogh is a top candidate.

The Irish' 2026 class ranks No. 4 in the nation with 16 committed players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.