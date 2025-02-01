Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame receives commitment of four-star IOL to the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Tyler Merrill committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class. The commitment of the Cumberland Valley High School (Pennsylvania) standout came during his junior day visit to the Irish last Saturday, marking his fifth visit to South Bend.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Merrill was named to the 2024 PAFootballnews.com Coaches Select Class 6A All-State first-team offense. He is the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Merrill was named to PennLive's 2024 All-Star High School Football Team. His commitment brings Notre Dame's total to seven in the 2026 recruiting cycle, ranking No. 8 overall. Merrill is the highest-rated prospect in the cycle, and it also features four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs.

Tyler Merrill shares the reasons behind his Notre Dame commitment

Tyler Merrill chose Notre Dame over schools like Clemson, Penn State, Alabama and Wisconsin. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph recruited him for the Irish, and the prospect made trips to South Bend multiple times, including last summer’s Grill & Chill.

“I feel like I can be myself around people that want the best out of me," Merrill told On3. "I think everyone in that program exemplifies that frame of mind of being a kind person, being humble, being hungry, obviously striving for the best but still maintaining that demeanor Coach Freeman had throughout that National Title run and success on the field.”

The Irish coaching staff made Merrill feel like a priority by calling him before every game and even reaching out to him ahead of the national championship. Along with the strong personal connections, he was also impressed by the university’s academics.

“My favorite things about the Irish are the culture and tradition,” Merrill said. “You get those things right, and the performance will follow. It coincides with the principles I had going into college."

Tyler Merrill is the third offensive lineman in Notre Dame's 2026 class, joining Ben Nichols‍ and Sullivan Garvin. The Irish coaching staff are expected to bring in one or two players at this spot up front for this class. Two potential IOL targets in this cycle are George Haseotes and Gregory Patrick.

