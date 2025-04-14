Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame secures commitment of nation's No. 10 IOL to the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Gregory Patric officially committed to Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class, making his decision privately on Friday before announcing it publicly on Sunday. The Portage Northern High School (Michigan) standout chose Marcus Freeman's program over his other finalists in Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.

"It really came down to the people and the culture," Patrick told Inside ND Sports. "Obviously, they compete at the highest level and produce great offensive linemen."

Notre Dame initially offered Patric during Pot of Gold Day in March 2024, and since then, he has visited South Bend four more times. He is a Michigan State legacy, as his father Joseph Patric, played offensive line for the Spartans, but he chose the Irish based on his top priorities: academics, culture and player development.

“They’re not a program that just recruits anybody because they’re good,” Patrick said. “It’s a little more filtered down than that. They recruit people that are very good, obviously the best in the country. They recruit people that are great in the classroom and great people in general. That was the part that did it for me. The people there.”

Patric is set to take his official visit to Freeman's program on June 13, according to 247Sports.

What does Gregory Patric's commitment mean to Notre Dame?

Gregory Patric becomes Notre Dame's No. 10 commitment in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation. His pledge comes just three days after the school landed five-star edge rusher, Rodney Dunham.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect leverages his length effectively, re-sets his hands well against counters and maintains a solid balance in pass protection. He is particularly skilled at locking onto defenders and reaching the edge with ease.

Patrick is the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Michigan, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is projected as a versatile lineman capable of playing both guard and tackle.

Notre Dame is assembling one of the nation’s top offensive line units in this cycle, with Patric joining fellow four-star recruits Tyler Merrill, Sullivan Garvin and Ben Nichols. Marcus Freeman and Co. may decide to add a fifth lineman as well, but it is not expected to be a major focus.

