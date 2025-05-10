Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame shares offer to the son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald 

Notre Dame has been actively recruiting talent, and last week, wide receivers coach Mike Brown visited Phoenix Brophy Prep in Arizona to check out 2026 wide receiver prospect Devin Fitzgerald. Following the visit, it was anticipated that Fitzgerald would receive an offer, which was officially extended by Brown on Thursday.
"After a great discussion with Coach @Im_MikeB , I’m proud to announce that I’ve earned an offer from the University of Notre Dame," Fitzgerald tweeted.
Fitzgerald has made 24 game appearances in the last two seasons and is credited with 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine scores in 13 games as a junior in the 2024 season. The Irish offer joins an already growing list of schools pursuing him, including Michigan, UCLA, North Carolina and Duke.
“It’s exciting and relieving to get the offer I’ve been trying to get for a while," Fitzgerald told On3 following the Notre Dame offer. "It means a lot. But I still have work to do.”
Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit, while other recruiting platforms currently list him as a three-star. He is ranked as the No. 56 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 4 overall player in Arizona by Rivals.
Devin is the son of legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, a former Pitt standout and Arizona Cardinals star who spent his entire NFL career with the franchise and is a future Hall of Famer.
Notre Dame offered four-star safety Tavares Harrington last week
Four-star safety Tavares Harrington stood out at the Under Armour Ohio camp, where he earned MVP honors for his performance. Following the event, the Mount Carmel (Illinois) standout from the 2027 class received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame.
“It’s a big school," Harrington told On3 following getting the Notre Dame scholarship offer. "Everybody knows about Notre Dame. Everybody wants to be at Notre Dame.”
Harrington is the No. 13 safety in the 2027 class and the No. 5 recruit in Illinois. He also holds offers from Auburn, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
