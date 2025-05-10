Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame shares offer to the son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald 

Notre Dame has been actively recruiting talent, and last week, wide receivers coach Mike Brown visited Phoenix Brophy Prep in Arizona to check out 2026 wide receiver prospect Devin Fitzgerald. Following the visit, it was anticipated that Fitzgerald would receive an offer, which was officially extended by Brown on Thursday.

Ad

"After a great discussion with Coach @Im_MikeB , I’m proud to announce that I’ve earned an offer from the University of Notre Dame," Fitzgerald tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fitzgerald has made 24 game appearances in the last two seasons and is credited with 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine scores in 13 games as a junior in the 2024 season. The Irish offer joins an already growing list of schools pursuing him, including Michigan, UCLA, North Carolina and Duke.

“It’s exciting and relieving to get the offer I’ve been trying to get for a while," Fitzgerald told On3 following the Notre Dame offer. "It means a lot. But I still have work to do.”

Ad

Rivals ranks him as a four-star recruit, while other recruiting platforms currently list him as a three-star. He is ranked as the No. 56 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 4 overall player in Arizona by Rivals.

Devin is the son of legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, a former Pitt standout and Arizona Cardinals star who spent his entire NFL career with the franchise and is a future Hall of Famer.

Ad

Notre Dame offered four-star safety Tavares Harrington last week

Four-star safety Tavares Harrington stood out at the Under Armour Ohio camp, where he earned MVP honors for his performance. Following the event, the Mount Carmel (Illinois) standout from the 2027 class received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame.

“It’s a big school," Harrington told On3 following getting the Notre Dame scholarship offer. "Everybody knows about Notre Dame. Everybody wants to be at Notre Dame.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Harrington is the No. 13 safety in the 2027 class and the No. 5 recruit in Illinois. He also holds offers from Auburn, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.