Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame trying to flip four-star RB from Penn State with a scheduled official visit

Four-star running back Messiah Mickens is one of the top committed players in Penn State's 2026 class. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound prospect is now set to explore other options, as he has locked in an official visit to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame, though he has yet to finalize a date.

Mickens announced the news in a tweet on Friday, tagging Freeman and Irish running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.

Mickens has been committed to Penn State since Aug. 19, 2023, and holds the longest-standing pledge in the Nittany Lions' 2026 class. His decision to explore other programs comes just a month after he reaffirmed his commitment by shutting down his recruitment.

“How they treat me and family when we come up,” Mickens told On3 following his commitment. “Also my position coach, I love what he does with his running backs and how he uses them. Also, just being in my hometown, my family can make most of all the games and play for your state when it’s big time football. Just feels like home everytime I go and I’ve been around a lot of colleges.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Mickens tallied a whopping 155 carries, turning those opportunities into 1,214 yards and 21 touchdowns, earning him the 2024 Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year title. He has accumulated more than 3,200 rushing yards, 54 touchdowns and 120 total tackles throughout three high school seasons.

Along with his planned visit to Notre Dame, Mickens has also scheduled an official visit to North Carolina from June 20 to 22.

Mickens remains Penn State’s only running back commit in the 2026 class, which currently ranks No. 8 in the nation (per On3) with eight pledges. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions’ 2025 roster will feature four running backs with freshman eligibility: Tikey Hayes, Corey Smith, Jabree Wallace-Coleman and Quinton Martin.

Notre Dame RB coach Ja'Juan Seider will lead Messiah Mickens' recruitment

Messiah Mickens is planning to visit Notre Dame shortly after running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider joined the Irish last month. Seider had previously spent seven seasons at Penn State, where he played a key role in Mickens' recruitment.

"It was just that I had a great bond with Coach Seider, and the Penn State staff," Mickens told 247Sports following Seider's move from Penn State to Notre Dame. "But me and Coach Seider, we have a great bond beyond football. He had a vision for me and how he wanted to use me. Him leaving, it's tough."

With Seider now at Notre Dame, the Irish have a potential advantage in Mickens' recruitment, increasing the possibility that he could flip his commitment. The Irish' four-star interior offensive line commit, Tyler Merrill, is also pushing to sway Mickens from Penn State.

