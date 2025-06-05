Mario Cristobal's $1.9 million NIL-valued recruit Jackson Cantwell "blessed and humbled" upon receiving major honor

Miami’s five-star commit, Jackson Cantwell, reacted to being named the MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year. The offensive tackle shared MaxPreps' X post on Wednesday.

Ad

“An absolute honor. Blessed and humbled. Excited to get to work with my guys this summer!” Cantwell tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cantwell is a multi-sport athlete in football and track and field. With a NIL value of $1.9 million, according to On3, he is the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class by multiple outlets. In track and field, he is a leading athlete in shot put in Missouri, where he is also a state champion in discus.

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound offensive tackle has had an impactful presence on the gridiron for the Nixa Eagles. For two seasons, he has not conceded a sack.

Ad

In a report confirming Cantwell winning the award, MaxPreps cited Cantwell’s “excellence in multiple sports” as the deciding factor.

“It means a lot," Cantwell said on Wednesday. "It takes not only a special athlete, but a special work ethic to get to that point so I’m just happy that I have been able to see the benefits of that lately.”

Ad

For many, commitment to athletics can be detrimental to grades. However, Cantwell has maintained top academic performance in addition to his athletic form.

“I’ve always been a guy that likes school and been concerned about my grades," Cantwell said. "I am going to come in with about 23 to 26 credits at the University of Miami. I don’t think people really understand it is something that not only factored into my college decision, but is also something that I prioritize a lot.”

Ad

Jackson Cantwell’s family and athletic pedigree

Jackson Cantwell is from a family of athletes. His dad, Christian Cantwell, won the silver medal in shot put at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. His mother, Teri Cantwell, also represented the U.S. in shot put at the Olympics.

“My heart is most proud that he is a humble kid that is a 16-year-old still," Terri said on Wednesday, via MaxPreps. "He’s very young for his grade and he’s dealt with all the things you maybe shouldn’t have to deal with at this kind of level.”

Jackson chose Miami over more than 30 offers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More