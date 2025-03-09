Mario Cristobal's Miami secures commitment of four-star CB to the Class of 2026

Four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters committed to Miami's 2026 class on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect chose Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes over schools like Oregon, Florida, USC, Auburn, LSU and Florida State.

“It just feels like home down here,” Waters told On3. “Just feels like home.”

Waters’ decision follows weeks of speculation about his next college destination. He originally committed to Florida in June but decommitted in February. Before that, he was briefly pledged to Florida State from April to May.

Ahead of his commitment, Waters mentioned that one of his key priorities in recruitment would be the opportunity to play early, and Miami fit the bill.

"I'm still planning on leaving high school in December," Waters told Rivals. "Me getting out there early, that's going to be the biggest thing."

Waters attends Armwood High School in Florida and was a teammate with Miami 2025 class signees linebacker Kellen Wiley and running back Girard Pringle.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Waters recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended in 11 games. He is the No. 15 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 16 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Jaelen Waters raves about Miami coaching staff

Mario Cristobal had been actively recruiting Jaelen Waters for a while.

"He calls me almost like every week," Waters told Rivals. "We talk a lot. We text a lot. He comes to see me a lot when he can."

However, the influence of new cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and secondary coach Harris was also significant. The prospect had the opportunity to watch Miami's practice on Friday, observing both coaches in action.

"I liked how hands-on they are," Waters said. "They actually go in the drill too. So it's not just me in the drill, they are in the drill too."

With Waters' commitment, Miami is up to five members in the 2026 class, ranking No. 13 in the nation. He is the second cornerback commit in the Hurricanes this cycle, joining four-star prospect Camdin Portis. The class also features four-star prospects like linebacker Jordan Campbell and quarterback Dereon Coleman.

