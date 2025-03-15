Mario Cristobal's Miami secures commitment of four-star CB to the Class of 2027

Four-star cornerback Kenton Dopson committed to Miami's 2027 class on Thursday. The Norland High School (Florida) standout chose Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes over schools like Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Louisville, Auburn and Florida State.

Miami initially extended an offer to the 6-foot, 175-pound prospect in October. Dopson made his decision official on Thursday, a date that holds deep significance as it marks the birthday of his late mother, who died after battling stomach cancer.

“It was important for me to do it on her birthday because that’s my why – my mom,” Dopson told Rivals. “She passed when I was younger so I wanted this to be a gift to her. It’s the right time. My mom has always been a strong woman. I remember my mom being brave.”

Reflecting on what his mother would have advised, Dopson said:

“I think my mom would just tell me to choose what’s best for me. I think she would be very happy, very proud of me.”

Before committing, Dopson held 15 offers. He becomes Miami’s first defensive pledge and the second overall commit in the 2027 class, joining four-star wide receiver Ah’mari Stevens.

Kenton Dopson shares the reasons behind his commitment to Miami

Kenton Dopson has not received rankings from 247Sports and On3, but Rivals considers him a four-star prospect. They rank him as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2027 class, the second-best recruit in Florida and the No. 12 overall prospect in the country.

Besides Mario Cristobal, Miami's recruitment efforts for Dopson included cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, safeties coach Will Harris and recruiting relations coordinator Frank Tucker.

“They have always been up there for me," Dopson told On3. "The coaches are great, the energy is good and it is close to home. Coach Cristobal is bringing back the old-school Miami. They have a great history and they know how to develop players. I like the staff a lot and how they love to compete.”

During his sophomore season in 2024, Dopson recorded three interceptions and led Norland with 16 passes defended.

