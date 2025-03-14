"Mario stuffed Norvell and Billy": CFB fans react as Class of 2027 CB Kenton Dopson commits to Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes added to their recruiting momentum by securing a commitment from 2027 cornerback Kenton Dopson of Miami Norland High School. Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett shared the news on X on Thursday.
Dopson talked to On3 about committing to Miami and the future they're building, saying,
"I have visited Miami a lot and they always made me feel at home. They have always been up there for me. The coaches are great, the energy is good and it is close to home.”
He added,
"Coach Cristobal is bringing back the old-school Miami. They have a great history and they know how to develop players. I like the staff a lot and how they love to compete."
Many college football fans reacted to the post with one saying,
"Mario stuffed Norvel and Billy."
Another fan wrote,
"Should never get hype about a commitment these days."
More comments continued as a fan said,
"committing 2 years out is crazy!"
In addition to that comment, a fan wrote,
"Miami is extremnely elite."
Another fan wrote,
"Keep crying FSwho."
Another said,
"Go Canes!!"
Kenton Dopson recruiting breakdown
Kenton Dopson is unrated as a prospect by 247Sports. He had over 10 offers but chose to commit to the Hurricanes.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback has a combination of speed and quickness. Dopson utilizes those traits to keep up with opposing receivers in coverage.
As a sophomore in 2024, Dopson had 16 total tackles, one sack, 16 pass deflections and three interceptions en route to Miami Norland's 9-3 regular season and a FHSAA Football regional semifinal appearance.
Miami Hurricanes recruiting breakdown
The Miami Hurricanes have the 4th overall ranked 2027 football recruiting class according to 247Sports, as the class features two commits, CB Kenton Dopson and WR Ah'mari Stevens. Their 2026 class is ranked 23rd and features five commits, some of which are four and three-star prospects.