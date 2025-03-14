"Mario stuffed Norvell and Billy": CFB fans react as Class of 2027 CB Kenton Dopson commits to Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes added to their recruiting momentum by securing a commitment from 2027 cornerback Kenton Dopson of Miami Norland High School. Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett shared the news on X on Thursday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dopson talked to On3 about committing to Miami and the future they're building, saying,

"I have visited Miami a lot and they always made me feel at home. They have always been up there for me. The coaches are great, the energy is good and it is close to home.”

He added,

"Coach Cristobal is bringing back the old-school Miami. They have a great history and they know how to develop players. I like the staff a lot and how they love to compete."

Ad

Many college football fans reacted to the post with one saying,

"Mario stuffed Norvel and Billy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote,

"Should never get hype about a commitment these days."

Expand Tweet

Ad

More comments continued as a fan said,

"committing 2 years out is crazy!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to that comment, a fan wrote,

Another fan wrote,

Another said,

Kenton Dopson recruiting breakdown

Kenton Dopson is unrated as a prospect by 247Sports. He had over 10 offers but chose to commit to the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback has a combination of speed and quickness. Dopson utilizes those traits to keep up with opposing receivers in coverage.

Ad

As a sophomore in 2024, Dopson had 16 total tackles, one sack, 16 pass deflections and three interceptions en route to Miami Norland's 9-3 regular season and a FHSAA Football regional semifinal appearance.

Miami Hurricanes recruiting breakdown

The Miami Hurricanes have the 4th overall ranked 2027 football recruiting class according to 247Sports, as the class features two commits, CB Kenton Dopson and WR Ah'mari Stevens. Their 2026 class is ranked 23rd and features five commits, some of which are four and three-star prospects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback