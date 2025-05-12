Mark Pope's Kentucky commit Jasper Johnson honors late grandfather with a profound calf tattoo

Five-star Overtime Elite shooting guard Jasper Johnson is expected to star for Kentucky next season. He led his team to third place in the standings during the regular season and had a solid performance.

His decision to join the Wildcats is not just about playing under Mark Pope, but a deep one. His grandfather is the former assistant athletic director of the program, and the late Alvis Johnson helped him in his career when he was younger. Johnson has a tattoo in honor of his late grandfather on his calf, which he showed in a video on Sunday.

As Johnson explained, the Bible quote reads "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me," takes direct inspiration from his grandfather, who taught him to rise above adversities.

"My grandfather always told me that I just go out and play and fear nobody, just do what you do best, and I work hard enough so I just gotta go out there and prove it," Johnson said.

Johnson has several tattoos on his right leg, including an angel that represents life and a reaper that represents death. He also has the word "LOVE" on his leg, with some flowers and birds, along with "Fear of God." The "LOVE" tattoo has another meaning, as he explained that it means "Loyalty Out-Values Everything."

Jasper Johnson with a massive NIL move ahead of his college career at Kentucky

As Jasper Johnson heads to Kentucky next season, he made it clear that he wants to set up his brand, as he signed with sports representation agency CAA Sports on Friday. It represents big names in sports and entertainment, including Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns, among others.

The No. 21 overall prospect from the Class of 2025 (according to 247Sports) wants better opportunities to brand himself, as well as better partnerships and planning for his career in the long term. Every NIL deal that he will take moving forward will be handled by the agency.

He was previously represented by Court XIV, which is known to have ties with Kentucky.

