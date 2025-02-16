Mater Dei Monarchs honor Iowa Hawkeyes commit Addie Deal with a ceremony following her McDonald's All-American nod

Five-star Iowa Hawkeyes commit Addie Deal made the final roster for the McDonald's All-American Games. To celebrate her achievement, the Mater Dei Monarchs decided to honor Deal, who is currently one of the team's captains, with a Jersey Ceremony before their CIF girls basketball playoffs game against Windward on Saturday.

The game against Windward ended in a commanding 62-35 victory. Deal was electric once again, ending the game with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Deal, who is currently ranked No. 18 in the ESPN Class of 2025 rankings, has led the Monarchs to a 26-2 record this season. They are unbeaten in six games in the Trinity league.

With the victory against Windward, the Monarchs are now on a 15-game winning streak. They will be hoping to extend their run when they face Fairmont Prep in their next game on Wednesday.

At the McDonald's All-American Games on Apr. 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Deal will be playing for the Girls West team. She will be joining forces with top-ranked prospects Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jasmine Davidson, who hold the No. 1, 2 and 3 rankings, respectively.

Deal's selection makes her the seventh Mater Dei Monarch to make the McDonald's All-American Games roster and the first since 2021.

"I chose Iowa because of the amazing community and culture": Five-star prospect Addie Deal on signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes

On Nov. 13, Addison Deal, the star shooting guard from Mater Dei, announced her commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. This decision came despite interest from other top programs like LSU, TCU, Baylor, Oregon State and Ohio State.

In an interview with HawkeyeSports, Deal shared her reasons for choosing Iowa:

"I chose Iowa because of the amazing community and culture, style of play, phenomenal coaching staff, conference, and competitive level Iowa has been playing at. I'm so blessed and excited to get started and be in Iowa City! Go Hawks!"

Deal will be joining four-star prospects Layla Hays and Journey Houston, who have also committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

