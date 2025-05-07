Matt Barnes' son Isaiah Barnes shares 4-word reaction as Tyrese Haliburton pulls off a massive win for the Indiana Pacers at the NBA Playoffs

Even high school stars can get hyped for the NBA Playoffs, as Isaiah Barnes has shown. The Crespi standout, son of former NBA star Matt Barnes, watched Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, like many other basketball fans, he was just as surprised by the Tyrese Haliburton game winner on Wednesday.

Crespi High School star Isaiah Barnes reacts to Indiana Pacers' Game 2 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Source: IG/ zaybarnes30)

"Hali, oh my God," wrote Isaiah Barnes in his Instagram caption, mentioning Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

It was Tyrese Haliburton who hit the game-winner against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which is the No. 1-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. That game-winner did not just hand the Pacers a 120-119 victory, but it also gave them a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, completely taking the home court advantage against the Cavs.

The Pacers can close out the series and sweep the Cavaliers at home in Indianapolis. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, May 9, and Game 4 is scheduled on Sunday, May 11.

As for Isaiah Barnes, he was unstarred and unrated by the big ranking websites during his sophomore year, 2024-2025. He will enter his junior year with the Crespi Celts, where he stars alongside his twin brother, Carter Barnes. They are cousins with five-star USC signee Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

How well did Isaiah Barnes and Crespi do last season?

For their sophomore season with Crespi, Isaiah and Carter Barnes led the Celts to a 21-9 overall record and a 4-3 record in the Mission League, placing fourth. Isaiah averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Both Isaiah and Carter also had some individual awards, as both were named to the 2nd Team All League for the Mission League.

The Barnes Twins led Crespi to the CIF Southern Section Division I Championships and made it to the second round. They began their playoff campaign against Edison High School, dominating the Chargers, 90-54. However, they ran into basketball powerhouse Campbell Hall, losing the second-round game on Valentine's Day, 64-77.

Campbell Hall was eliminated in the quarter finals by Crean Lutheran, which later lost to eventual Division I winners, Los Alamitos, in the semifinals.

