Matt Barnes' son Isaiah Barnes shares reaction as cousin Alijah Arenas makes significant recovery from Tesla car crash a week ago 

2017 NBA Champion Matt Barnes' son, Isaiah Barnes, was happy with his cousin and son of the three-time NBA All-Star, Alijah Arenas' recovery update. The USC Trojans commit got into a car accident when his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree on Thursday.
As per the latest update by ESPN's Shams Charania, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard has been released from the hospital and is on the road to recovery. Charania shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, and the post was reshared by Isaiah Barnes on his IG story:
Barnes captioned the story with two smiling emojis.
In the account managed by Isaiah and his twin brother together, "thebarnesboys," Matt Barnes' twin sons shared a message in support of Alijah Arenas on their IG story on Friday:
The Barnes twins and Alijah Arenas are related because Matt Barnes' former wife and the twins' mother, Gloria Govan, and Gilbert Arenas' former wife and Alijah Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, are sisters.
Furthermore, Laura Govan also shared a post on Instagram asking for prayers for her son's quick recovery on Thursday:
"I NEED ALL YOURE F****** PRAYERS," Govan shared on her post.
According to TMZ's report, Alijah Arenas' car crashed early Thursday morning. However, he had gotten out of the car when the emergency responders arrived on the scene at 4:55 AM. While the Trojans' commit did not suffer any broken bones, he had to be hospitalized because of smoke inhalation.
The latest update also talked about the further steps in Arenas' recovery:
"The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits."
Matt Barnes wanted his sons and Alijah Arenas to play in the same school
While Alijah Arenas played his high school basketball career at Chatsworth High School, the Barnes twins played for Crespi High School. In a post uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by Gil's Arenas, Matt Barnes talked about how he wanted their kids to play together:
"I begged Gil, but Gill wouldn't let Alijah play with the twins," Barnes said. "I wanted the twins and Alijah to kind of play together because I feel like they could have won a national championship if they put his son with the twins and we had a couple other pieces. But Gil. I respect his angle and his point of view now seeing the player that Alijah has become."
Alijah Arenas will play for the Trojans next season.