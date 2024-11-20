Matt Campbell's Iowa State receives commitment of three-star recruit in the Class of 2026

Three-star athlete Kaprice Keith, from Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, committed to Iowa State's 2026 class. He announced his decision on Tuesday, just days after an unofficial visit to Ames during the Cyclones' 34-17 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

“I feel blessed, if anything,” Keith said, via Cyclone Fanatics. “I feel like God put me in the right positions for this stuff – I’ve been working hard since I was little for things like this, to get school paid for. I love football and I’m really excited to be able to go to Iowa State."

Keith has showcased his skills on both sides of the ball, excelling as a wide receiver, running back and defensive back. Matt Campbell's coaching staff targeted him as an athlete with the potential to contribute in multiple roles, but early indications suggest that he will likely begin his college career as a safety.

Keith is rated only by 247Sports, which ranked him as the No. 37 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Nebraska.

Kaprice Keith also received interest from Nebraska, North Dakota State and Mizzou, although the three schools did not extend official offers. His skill set has drawn comparisons to Malik Verdon, a versatile athlete from Iowa State’s 2021 class.

Kaprice Keith opens up about his commitment to Iowa State

The offer from Iowa State is Kaprice Keith's only scholarship, and Cyclones wide receiver coach Noah Pauley played a big role in his recruitment.

“I feel like it was being 10 toes down with the school,” Keith said, via Cyclone Fanatic. “They told me that they know offers were going to come and that I’m a great athlete. Just talking to them, they’re real honest and straightforward with me, so I feel like that’s where I want to be at. They took a risk on me when I was young, so I thought I should take a risk on committing this early.”

Iowa State now has three commits in its 2026 class: Keith and offensive linemen Mason Bandhauer and Ethan Beckman

"I like them because they have a great fan base," Keith said on Monday, via 247Sports. "I have family ties over there and they show great hospitality."

Kaprice Keith is the cousin of Iowa State alum and New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

