Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 player in the Class of 2025 and a Texas Longhorns signee, was hyped after her future teammate, Madison Booker, reached a career milestone. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard stole the show on Thursday as she scored 20 points with two blocked shots to mark her 1,000th career point in an 87-66 win over No. 24 Vanderbilt.

Booker achieved this feat in just 60 games for the Longhorns. The Instagram page of the Texas Women's Basketball posted a picture congratulating Booker, which was reshared by Crump on her Instagram story on Friday.

Crump captioned it with three goat emojis.

McDonald’s All-American Aaliyah Crump shares her reaction to future Texas teammate’s career milestone (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

The Longhorns sophomore averages 16.3 points on 49.4% shooting, including 48.8% from the 3-point line. She is also grabbing 6.4 boards, dishing out 2.9 assists and stealing the ball 1.5 times with 0.6 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest.

Last season, Booker started all 37 matchups and posted averages of 16.5 ppg on 45.7% shooting with 30.6% from beyond the arc, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.4 bpg in 30.8 mpg.

While it was a massive achievement for Booker, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley spoke about her game from their Jan. 12 matchup.

"No, bad game, she played a bad game," Staley said Friday (1:53). "What’s the approach with that? Same, I mean, you got to make her uncomfortable. You got to get her to think about maybe second-guessing some shots, but she really doesn’t."

She also claimed that most of Booker's shots were not contested:

“I mean, all of her shots—some of them were defended, some of them were not defended. But you just got to break up the cadence and disrupt the flow of how she wants to play the game. Because if you allow her to just go at the speed that she likes to go at and shoot in the same cadence that she practices in an empty gym, she’s going to beat you every time.”

The No. 2 Gamecocks will take on the No. 4 Longhorns on Sunday at Moody Center.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer has his say on Aaliyah Crump

Ranked as the best shooting guard and player in Minnesota, Aaliyah Crump signed for the Longhorns on July 8 after rejecting offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin and Baylor, among others.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer spoke about Crump, claiming that they scouted her years ago:

"I'm excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program. Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student-athlete here at The University of Texas.

"She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

Aaliyah Crump is the only player the Longhorns have signed from the 2025 class.

