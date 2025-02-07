Four-star Iowa signee Addison Deal is the sixth-best shooting guard in the Class of 2025, 15th nationally and No. 2 in California per On3, and was named on the 2025 McDonald's All-American roster on Jan. 27. Other high school prospects on the list included Aaliyah Chavez, ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox, among others.

Kate Harpring, the Class of 2026 No. 1 prospect, visited Jan Jensen's Iowa on Sunday and struck a pose with the Hawkeyes roster and the celebrated WNBA star Caitlin Clark. The point guard's visit came during Clark's jersey retirement ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, as the Hawkeyes hosted five other recruits alongside Harpring.

Deal, who was also at the event, had a three-word reaction to the fellow hooper's post, writing:

"Yes Yes Yesss."

Addison Deal's reaction Image via Instagram.

Addison Deal plays for Mater Dei Catholic in California. In her junior year, she took part in the Nike Skills Camp, USA Minicamp, World Basketball Festival and Nike TOC Standout. She was also named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Player of the Year watchlist.

On Jan. 29, in a game against Rancho Santa Margarita at Trinity League, Deal scored 21 points, four assists and nine steals for Mater Dei, leading it to a 56-36 win.

Kate Harpring plays for Marist School in Atlanta and is a five-star recruit. She has received multiple offers, with Georgia Tech, Georgia and Alabama leading the race to secure her commitment.

Addison Deal signs with Iowa Hawkeyes

In March, Addison Deal received a scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. Eight months later, she finally inked the deal on Nov. 13 and entered under Jan Jensen's mentorship.

Deal spoke to HawkeyeSports about her decision to pick Iowa.

"I chose Iowa because of the amazing community and culture, style of play, phenomenal coaching staff, conference, and competitive level Iowa has been playing at," she said. "I’m so blessed and excited to get started and be in Iowa City! Go Hawks!"

In an interview with HawkCentral in March, she also spoke about WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the basketball culture in Iowa.

"I just think it’s amazing how far they’ve come," Deal said. "It’s definitely nationwide now. Everyone knows Caitlin Clark. Everyone knows Iowa women’s basketball. So it’s been amazing to see them kind of be the ones leading the charge for women’s basketball all around. It’s so cool that I’ve got to see them before, them during and them still rising up."

Iowa coach Jan Jensen praised Deal and called her extremely talented.

"Addie is one of the nation’s premier point guards and off guards – she can play either," Jensen told HawkeyeSports. "She has an extremely high IQ, and she is extremely talented. One thing that I’ll always be thankful for with Addie and Journey is that they held their commitments."

Aside from Addison Deal, Wasilla High's Layla Hays and Davenport's Journey Houston are also part of the Hawkeyes 2025 roster.

