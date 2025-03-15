ZaKiyah Johnson, the LSU signee and the No. 11 player in the Class of 2025 (according to On3), posted some pictures of herself on Instagram. The carousel of pictures showed Johnson wearing a white top and camo pants, which she paired with white sneakers.

Ad

The post saw a comment from the Stanford signee and the No. 8 recruit in the 2025 Class, Hailee Swain:

Ad

Trending

McDonald's All-American Hailee Swain shares her reaction to LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson's latest social media post (Image: IG/ ZaKiyah Johnson)

Swain commented with four heart-eye emojis on Johnson's post.

Ad

Swain, who led her school, Holy Child Epsicopal Golden Bears, to the 2025 Georgia Girls State Basketball Tournament: GHSA, also won the 2024-25 Georgia MaxPreps Player of the Year.

The tournament saw the Golden Bears defeat Mount Pisagh Christian with a blowout 96-18 scoreline in Round 1 on Feb. 18 and Lovett with an 80-22 scoreline in Sweet 16 on Feb. 21.

They secured a 68-36 win against North Cobb Christian in the quarterfinals on Feb. 25 and a tight 63-61 victory over St. Francis in the semifinals on Feb. 28. They won the Championship after a 57-39 victory over Hebron Christian on Mar. 5.

Ad

Ranked at the third spot in the point guard position and first in Georgia, Swain posted averages of 22.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.4 assists per game. She also led her school to a 25-5 overall and an unbeaten 7-0 record in the Georgia Section AA Region 5 Basketball League, where they sit above Lovett, Carver and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, at the first spot.

On the other hand, ZaKiyah Johnson has been exceptional at Sacred Heart Academy. In four seasons, the 6-foot-1 shooting guard has played 148 games and averaged 20.1 points, 3.7 assists , 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and one block per game.

Ad

ZaKiyah Johnson opens up on her desire to be a role model for little girls

Johnson, who signed for the Tigers on Nov. 3 after rejecting offers from top programs including Kentucky, Louisville, Arizona and Tennessee, among others, talked about her goal.

In a conversation with Mason Horodyski, Johnson claimed that she wanted to be the greatest from Kentucky:

Ad

"I want to be the greatest to come out of Kentucky. I want to go to the league, I want all the little girls to grow up and say, 'I want to be like ZaKiyah,'" Johnson told Mason Horodyski.

Ad

"I mean nobody ever wants to leave home. It's gonna be hard leaving my family and I think about it almost everyday but I think going down there and being able to see some of the things I see here will help me," she added.

ZaKiyah Johnson will be joined by Bella Hines, Grace Knox and Divine Bourrage at Kim Mulkey's side next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback