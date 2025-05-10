Five-star Houston signee Isiah Harwell had an interesting reaction to his Wasatch Academy teammate, Junior County's announcement of a new college offer from the Tennessee Volunteers.

Junior County shared the news on his Instagram page on Friday, captioning the post:

"I am blessed to have received an offer from the University of Tennessee! Thank you Coach Morgan for the opportunity!"

In reaction to the post, Harwell dropped three 'eye' emojis to express his curiosity.

”👀👀👀.” He wrote.

The post has also sparked different comments from fans.

"I see u brother🤟🏽." One fan said.

Tuff." Another fan said.

"Elite." Another said.

McDonald's All-American Isiah Harwell shares curious reaction to high school teammate receiving Tennessee Volunteers offer. (Images via Instagram @juniorxcounty)

Junior County, ranked No. 84 in the 2026 class, wrapped up his junior year with Wasatch Academy, where he averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He played alongside Isiah Harwell and they led the Wasatch Academy Tigers to a 25-5 record. Harwell ended the season with an average of 13.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Led by Harwell, Wasatch Academy finished as co-champions of the EYBL Scholastic regular season alongside Brewster Academy and CIA Bella Vista Prep. The team also made it to the quarter-final round of the Chipotle nationals, where they unfortunately lost to Columbus High School.

While Junior County still has one year of high school basketball to play, Harwell is making the transition to college basketball next season. He will join the Houston Cougars alongside other highly rated prospects, including Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings, and Bryce Jackson, who have also committed to Houston.

Isiah Harwell starred in the McDonald's All-American Game

Houston commit Isiah Harwell wrapped up his high school basketball career, featuring in one of the most prestigious high school All-Star games, and he showed his quality. The five-star shooting guard played in the McDonald's All-American game representing Team East, where he led with 16 points alongside five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer.

He went 6 of 9 from the field, 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and also chipped in with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. The game, however, ended in a 105-92 defeat for Team East.

