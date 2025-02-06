Koa Peat, the No. 7 recruit and second highest uncommitted recruit in the Class of 2025, has been turning heads with his performances for Perry High School. Peat led his team to a 67-42 win against the Casteel Colts on Tuesday. While Peat performed like his usual self, there was one highlight that stood out from the rest.

Instagram basketball 'Home & Gym Basketball Workouts' shared a highlight of Koa Peat's poster dunk over the Casteel defender. Peat raised the roof with the poster and continued to stare down at the defender after it. Furthermore, the 6-foot-8 power forward shared the dunk on his IG story:

McDonald's All-American Koa Peat shares clip of his poster dunk during his game against Casteel Colts

Peat captioned his story with two laughing emojis.

Check out the dunk below:

Peat ranks at the fourth spot in the power forward position and first in Arizona. He has led Perry to a 20-2 record overall and 6-0 in the 6A Premier Region league this season. Furthermore, this win marks Perry's third consecutive win in which the team has won by an average of 18.7 points.

Out of the 20 wins, Perry has won 13 matches by a 20-point margin. For Casteel, this defeat brings their record to 13-9. Peat was awarded the 2022-2023 Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 19.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Last season, the son of the former NFL player Todd Peat Sr., averaged a double double, scoring 20.5 points, grabbing 10.6 rebounds, dishing out 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest. He has shown his scoring prowess for Team USA also, becoming their highest scorer while averaging 17.2 points at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Koa Peat?

According to On3, 32 colleges have shown their interest in signing Peat. These include top programs such as UCLA, Washington State, Kentucky, Arizona, Arizona State and North Carolina, among others.

However, the publisher's recruitment prediction machine suggests that the Wildcats have the highest chance of landing the Arizona native with a 75.8% prediction. Arizona State sit at the second spot in the list with a 4.6% chance, Texas with a 3.9% probability and Houston, North Carolina and others have a 3.3% prediction to land Koa Peat.

