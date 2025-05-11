McDonald's All-American Meleek Thomas is locked in at practice ahead of joining John Calipari at Arkansas (PHOTOS)

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas is set to join coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks next season, and he's been preparing for the jump to college basketball. The 6-foot-4 point guard has stayed locked in at the gym, putting in work as he gears up for the next chapter.

Ad

On Friday, Thomas shared photos of himself hard at work during training on Instagram. The post, which was a carousel of seven pictures, also included a highlight video that featured him in full attack mode for the City Reapers at the Overtime Elite League. He captioned the post:

"Proving points ain't worth it when you know your work serious"

Ad

Trending

With the City Reapers, Meleek ended the just-concluded season with an average of 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. His performance helped lead the City Reapers to the OTE Finals, but they lost to the YNG Dreamerz.

Thomas went on to feature in the McDonald's All-American game, upon wrapping up regular high school basketball. He represented the boys' West team that won 105-92, finishing the game with six points and four rebounds.

Ad

The point guard played in the Jordan Brand Classic as well. Despite recording 16 points, two rebounds and four assists, his team, Team Flight, lost the game 141-124.

Meleek Thomas will join the Razorbacks alongside five-star point guard Darius Acuff and four-star forwards Isaiah Sealy and Karim Rtail, who are also Arkansas commits.

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas set to feature in the Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game

In what might be his final high school game, five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas will play in the Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Chicago.

Ad

Ad

Thomas will play alongside other highly-rated prospects like Malachi Moreno, Kaden Magwood, Chris Cenac, Mikel Brown Jr., Sadiq White and Eric Reibe.

The Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game is organized by elite NBA trainer Chris Brickley in partnership with Bose, an American manufacturing company that specializes in audio systems like speakers, earbuds, and headphones. This year marks the third edition of the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More