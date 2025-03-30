The 2025 Throne Championship concluded on Saturday, and Tar Heels signee Nyla Brooks' Cardinals emerged victorious, clinching the trophy with a 61-44 win against the Quackers

Ad

She recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes, leading the Cardinals to their win. Fellow teammate Amirah Anderson also scored 15 points, followed by Theresa Hagans with 11 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

North Carolina commit Nyla Brooks plays high school basketball for Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Virginia. She is the top player in Virginia and ranks No. 6 as a small forward in the Class of 2025. Nationally, she is ranked in the No. 22nd spot.

The Throne Hoops' Instagram handle announced her Finals MVP win with the following caption on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Nyla Brooks on winning Finals MVP."

Ad

Ad

Four-star UNC signee Nyla Brooks clinched the 2025 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Gatorade released its awards list, and four-star signee Nyla Brooks won the award for the Gatorade Virginia Girls Player of the Year.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart congratulated Brooks on unlocking this achievement.

"Congratulations to our very own Nyla Brooks, on her Gatorade Player of the Year announcement. This honor is a testament to her talent, unwavering dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence," said head coach Courtney Banghart per University of North Carolina Athletics.

Ad

"We are beyond proud to have her as part of the Carolina family, and our entire program and community are thrilled to support her on this well-deserved recognition."

Brooks also grabbed a seat on the 2025 McDonald's All-American girls' roster as well as a Naismith Award Midseason Team Member. She was also named the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Ad

Moreover, Last year, Brooks led the Cardinals to win the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I State Championship win.

“We really didn’t talk about their streak at all before this game. We wanted to focus on us,” Cardinals Coach Kesha Walton said. “We wanted to play our best basketball and let everything else take care of itself," per The Washington Post.

In her sophomore year, Brooks committed to Tennessee, but after former Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper was fired, she chose the Tar Heels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback