  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • McDonald's All-American Nyla Brooks leads Bishop Ireton to Throne Hoops Championship win with an inspired performance 

McDonald's All-American Nyla Brooks leads Bishop Ireton to Throne Hoops Championship win with an inspired performance 

By Insiya Johar
Modified Mar 30, 2025 13:50 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald's All American Girls Portraits - Source: Getty

The 2025 Throne Championship concluded on Saturday, and Tar Heels signee Nyla Brooks' Cardinals emerged victorious, clinching the trophy with a 61-44 win against the Quackers

Ad

She recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes, leading the Cardinals to their win. Fellow teammate Amirah Anderson also scored 15 points, followed by Theresa Hagans with 11 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

North Carolina commit Nyla Brooks plays high school basketball for Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Virginia. She is the top player in Virginia and ranks No. 6 as a small forward in the Class of 2025. Nationally, she is ranked in the No. 22nd spot.

The Throne Hoops' Instagram handle announced her Finals MVP win with the following caption on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Nyla Brooks on winning Finals MVP."
Ad
Ad

Four-star UNC signee Nyla Brooks clinched the 2025 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Gatorade released its awards list, and four-star signee Nyla Brooks won the award for the Gatorade Virginia Girls Player of the Year.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart congratulated Brooks on unlocking this achievement.

"Congratulations to our very own Nyla Brooks, on her Gatorade Player of the Year announcement. This honor is a testament to her talent, unwavering dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence," said head coach Courtney Banghart per University of North Carolina Athletics.
Ad
"We are beyond proud to have her as part of the Carolina family, and our entire program and community are thrilled to support her on this well-deserved recognition."

Brooks also grabbed a seat on the 2025 McDonald's All-American girls' roster as well as a Naismith Award Midseason Team Member. She was also named the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Ad

Moreover, Last year, Brooks led the Cardinals to win the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I State Championship win.

“We really didn’t talk about their streak at all before this game. We wanted to focus on us,” Cardinals Coach Kesha Walton said. “We wanted to play our best basketball and let everything else take care of itself," per The Washington Post.

In her sophomore year, Brooks committed to Tennessee, but after former Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper was fired, she chose the Tar Heels.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी