McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev leads Calvary High School to a fifth state title

McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev and Calvary Christian High School basketball team won the 2025 FHSAA Class 3A championship over The Villages Charter 66-64 on Saturday. The Cincinnati signee contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The Eagles won their fifth state title. In celebration, the Cincinnati Bearcats shared a post congratulating Abaev on Sunday on Instagram.

Ad

The game, which started with a 3-pointer from The Villages Charter's Adyn Corbin, played out as a tight contest, with both teams never more than five points apart. It took a 2-point goal from 6-foot-5 junior Kennet Francis in the final seconds of the game for the Eagles to grab the victory.

Shon Abaev was crucial for Calvary Christian (21-1) this season as he averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Ad

The next stop for Shon is with the Bearcats at the college level next season. However, before then, he will be featuring in the McDonald's All-American Games on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Cincinnati signee Shon Abaev and Fear of God Athletics crash out of OTE semifinals

Cincinnati signee Shon Abaev and Fear of God Athletics crashed out of the OTE semifinals after losing the first three games of a five-game series with the City Reapers.

The first game ended in a 95-72 loss, with Abaev delivering a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Abaev ended the second game with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists, which wasn't enough in a 77-55 loss. The third game, on Sunday, ended in a 98-58 loss despite his team-high 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback