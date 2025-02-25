McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev leads Fear of God to a thrilling 1-point victory at the OTE Playoffs

Five-star McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev was at the heart of Fear of God's thrilling 97-96 victory against RWE on Sunday. He delivered a whopping 36 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Fear of God entered the game as clear underdogs and were down 43-33 in the first half. However, they turned things around in the second half to tie the game at 92-92.

With the game tied at the end of regulation, Overtime Elite League rules set the target score at 97 for the win. RWE was on the verge of grabbing the victory after gaining a 96-95 in the final moments of the game. However, they committed a costly foul, which sent Fear of God Athletics to the free-throw line, where they sank both shots to seal a dramatic comeback victory.

Apart from Shon, 6-foot-6 forward Collin Paul also contributed 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to the victory. Cayden Daughtry also added 15 points, while Sam Hallas delivered eight points and five rebounds.

This playoff round was a best-of-three series between competing teams. After losing the first game, Fear of God Athletics won the last two.

Shon Abaev was also instrumental in the other two games. He delivered 17 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in the first game, which ended in a 100-82 loss. In the second game, he led Fear of God Athletics to an 87-75 victory with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Fear of God Athletics will now proceed to the semifinal round of the competition, where they will face City Reapers in a best-of-five series. The first two games are scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, while the last three will be played on March 2, 4 and 6 respectively.

"I just felt like it was the best fit": Five-star Cincinnati commit Shon Abaev on his commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats

Five-star prospect Shon Abaev announced his commitment to Cincinnati in November. He chose the Bearcats over 24 other college programs, including top programs like LSU, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, and Auburn, among others.

Speaking about his choice, Shon said:

"I just felt like it was the best fit for me to achieve my goal, which is to go to the NBA after one year and to win a national championship. They have everything in their power to get me better on weaknesses I have and also to help me improve myself and show myself to the next level."

Shon currently represents Calvary Christian Academy and the Fear of God Athletics at the Overtime Elite League. He was named a McDonald's All-American in January.

