"Me and my family enjoyed ourselves": Four-star safety target recaps A-Day trip to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Four-star safety Jett Washington, the nephew of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, received a scholarship offer from Alabama last July. The 2026 class recruit returned to Tuscaloosa this week for A-Day and was left impressed with Kalen DeBoer’s program.
“It was great,” Washington told Touchdown Alabama. “Me and my family enjoyed ourselves.”
Washington is the No. 3 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 37 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides the Crimson Tide, he has drawn attention from several big programs, including offers from Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he helped lead the program to an 11-1 season and its fourth straight Class 5A Division I state title in his junior season in 2024.
Washington racked up 37 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a 71-yard fumble return touchdown, earning him the 2024 MaxPreps Nevada High School Football Player of the Year award. He joins the ranks of past Bishop Gorman stars like Zachariah Branch (2021) and Micah Alejado (2022, 2023), who also received the honor.
On April 6, during Day 2 of the Overtime OT7 event, Washington stood out among top performers alongside four-star QB Oscar Rios, standout safety Joey O’Brien, Texas commit Dia Bell and Georgia commit Vance Spafford.
Jett Washington reveals Alabama's potential in his recruitment
Jett Washington is planning to make his college decision this summer. In February, he trimmed his list to 11 schools, with Alabama making the cut along with Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Oregon and USC.
However, Washington’s trip to Tuscaloosa gave Kalen DeBoer's program a huge edge in his recruitment.
"This trip made their chances even better," Washington told On3.
“They are around that top spot for sure after having that visit,” Washington told Touchdown Alabama.
On3 initially listed UCLA as the frontrunner with a 20.3% chance of landing Washington, followed by Alabama at 17.8%. However, these rankings could shift dramatically after he starts taking official visits.
The Crimson Tide's 2026 recruiting class ranks seventh nationally, though they have yet to secure a commitment at the safety position.