Meanstreets’ Davion Thompson wows fans with impressive scoring display at Nike EYBL

Class of 2027 recruit, Davion Thompson, has been making strides with his impressive performances on the court. The 6-foot-2 point guard who ranks at the 27th spot nationally (according to On3's Industry Rankings) has displayed some tremendous performances for Meanstreets in the Nike EYBL.

In an Instagram post, "TheHoopsPill" shared some highlights of the point guard on Wednesday:

"5 ⭐️ Davion Thompson (Meanstreets) is currently leading the 16u Nike EYBL in scoring averaging 27.2 PPG 🪣 Thompson is also putting up 5.2 RPG & 4 APG 👀 @davion_thompson3 @nikemeanstreets," the post was captioned.

According to the Shaw Local News Network, Thompson averaged 24 points and five rebounds per game. He shot 58.0% from the field, 49.0% from the three-point line, and 90.0% from the charity stripe. He was also awarded the MVP of the Southwest Prairie Conference.

Thompson led the Bolingbrook Raiders to a 28-5 overall record and an unbeaten 15-0 record in the Illinois Section SouthWest Prairie Basketball League. The Bolingbrook, IL, native also received the Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“I’m excited,” Thompson said. “It was one of my goals heading into the season to get Player of the Year. It feels like all of the hard work that me and my family and everyone has put in for this has paid off. Everything me, my teammates and my coaching staff have put in on and off the court has started to show.”

In his freshman season, Thompson scored 19.2 points and grabbed five boards while shooting 59.0% from the field and 45.0% from behind the three-point arc, leading his team to a 27-5 record.

The sophomore already holds offers from programs, including the Indiana Hoosiers, Bryant University Bulldogs, Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines, among others.

How has Davion Thompson's Meanstreets performed in the Nike EYBL?

Meanstreets sit fifth in Division C of the Nike EYBL E16. They commenced their campaign with an 85-59 win against Mac Irvin Fire on May 16, where Thompson recorded 21 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

Davion Thompson also led the team to an 86-71 win over Bates Fundamentals, where he scored 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists, and stole the ball twice. He converted 11-for-22 from the field, including 40.0% from behind the arc.

The team then faced two back-to-back losses against MoKan and a 65-70 loss against Brad Beal Elite on May 18. They will now face Boo Williams on Thursday.

