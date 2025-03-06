“Meet u there”: Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares a snap of Milwaukee Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. after his win over Atlanta Hawks 

Meleek Thomas, the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3 Industry Rankings) and the Arkansas signee, was in the stands when the Milwaukee Bucks grabbed a 122-113 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard took to Instagram to share a picture of Bucks' guard Kevin Porter Jr. and him hugging each other after the game.

"@kevinporterjr My boy 4ever Meet u there," Thomas captioned the story.

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares a snap of Milwaukee Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. after his win over Atlanta Hawks (Image: IG/ Meleek Thomas)

Thomas shared another image from the home of the Atlanta Hawks, the State Farm Arena, with Bucks forward Jae Crowder, nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young and the 2020-21 NBA Total Rebound Champ, Clint Capela, in the frame:

Thomas shares an image from the State Farm Arena (Image: IG/ Meleek Thomas)

The Bucks were led by the 2021 NBA Champ, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who recorded a triple-double, scoring 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting, grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out 10 assists and stealing the ball once. Kevin Porter Jr. recorded 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The entire starting five of the Bucks scored in double digits to lead the team to the victory.

Meleek Thomas recently led his team, the City Reapers, to the finals of the Overtime Elite Pokemon Playoffs. Thomas scored 26 points on 50.0% shooting, including 66.7% from the 3-point line.

He also dished out seven assists, grabbed five boards and stole the ball once to secure a 95-58 win in Game 3 of the semifinals against the Fear of God Athletics. The Arkansas signee is now averaging 27.0 points, 4.0 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.9 minutes per game in the 2024-25 OTE Pokemon Playoffs.

Why did Meleek Thomas join Arkansas?

With offers from plenty of top prospects, including Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Auburn and more, Thomas signed with the Razorbacks on Nov. 11. He spoke to On3 about his decision:

“When I was making my college decision, I wanted to make sure that everything was a fit from play style and how they will use me on the team but also that it felt like home to me and my family,” said Thomas.

“Family is so important to me – and with Coach Cal and the team at Arkansas, I felt at home. I am going to spend my senior season at OTE, just developing and continuing to be the best player I can so I can make an impact in Fayetteville right away.”

Thomas will be accompanied by Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy next season.

