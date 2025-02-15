Five-star prospect Meleek Thomas and his teammate Amari Evans had a special supporter in the stands as they led the City Reapers to a 90-85 win over RWE on Friday in the Overtime Elite League. Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin was in the stands to watch the game and lend his support to the young stars.

Ad

Thomas shared a video that featured Hamlin expressing his support for the City Reapers, particularly for him and Evans, on his Instagram story on Saturday. He captioned it:

"Forever n after 3♥️"

Meleek Thomas shares a 4-word reaction to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin coming out to support him and Amari Evans. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

The video which was originally posted on the Overtime Elite official Instagram page, showed Hamlin expressing his support for the boys and explaining the ties he shares with them.

Ad

Trending

Ad

When asked who he was rooting for, Hamlin said:

"City Reapers man. I got Pittsburgh ties. I know Leek, I know Amari. Me and Leek's elder brother, we played little league football together from five all the way up. And Meleek used to be in the stroller, you know, watching our games, growing up right behind us. Definitely shout out to Leek. But shout out to Amari as well."

Ad

Hamlin also took a moment to praise the boys for their achievements in their basketball careers:

"They both doing something unique in the city. Not too many people make it in basketball. You know, to see them get D1 offers, and commit to schools, I've been following their journey for a long time. You know my season ended, and this is the first stop that I had to make in my offseason."

Ad

Thomas and Evans have been crucial players for the City Reapers this season, helping the team reach the second spot in the OTE standings. Meleek Thomas is a University of Arkansas signee and will be playing college basketball with the Razorbacks next season. Evans, on the other hand, will be suiting up for the Tennessee Volunteers at the college level.

Five-star prospect Meleek Thomas in the Running for the OTE MVP Award

The Overtime Elite League has announced nominations for a number of awards, including the league's MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and the Most Underrated player.

Ad

For the League's MVP award, Meleek Thomas will be contesting against five other nominees, including Cincinnati signee Shon Abaev, Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson, South Carolina signee Eli Ellis, and Auburn signee Kaden Magwood. Four-star junior Taylen Kinney was also nominated for the award.

Speaking on his desire to win the MVP, Meleek Thomas said:

"Obviously, I want MVP, but I'm not reaching for it, I'm not forcing it. If it happens, it happens for the right reason. God's gonna present that to me, but I never brought it up for a reason."

Ad

City Reapers star Amari Evans has been nominated for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He won the award last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback