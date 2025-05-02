  • home icon
  "Melo needs to teach you the history of Syracuse": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony picking his Top 5 Orange players

"Melo needs to teach you the history of Syracuse": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony picking his Top 5 Orange players

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified May 02, 2025 12:42 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty

On Thursday, Kiyan Anthony selected players for an all-time Syracuse starting five in an Instagram video posted by SportsCenter Next. Anthony's all-time Syracuse starting five includes Michael Carter-Williams, Dion Waiters, Gerry McNamara, his father, Carmelo Anthony and Arinze Onuaku.

Fans voiced their thoughts in the comments section of the video. A fan, Coachsuave5 commented:

“No Hakeem Warrick is crazy. Melo needs to teach you the history of Syracuse lol.”

Another fan, Trusteve_, viewed it differently, writing:

“Pearl* but very impressive response for his age. A true student of the game. Rooting for him.”

In a similar comment, Mac_dawg100 wrote:

“He's too young to be asked this question.”

A netizen, Laachris__, wrote:

“I str8 never knew Deion Waiter played for them wtf”

In another reaction, Kingmcelvy commented:

“Too young to know Pearl and Derrick White.”

Meanwhile, Attorney.dbg wrote:

“John Wallce's NCAA run in 1996 was legendary.”
Comments on Kiyan Anthony's all-time Syracuse selection

It is an uphill task picking an all-time team for a storied side like Syracuse.

Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse connection and expectations

Connected to the Orange through his father, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan's choice for college is something Syracuse fans had dreamt of for a long time. New York’s top-ranked prospect in his class, the duty has fallen on him to restore the city's beloved basketball program to its old glory. Anthony chose Syracuse ahead of USC, Ohio State, Florida State and Rutgers.

The Orange have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2021, when they reached the Sweet 16.

But the Orange fans also know what Anthony has to offer. In one of the most fitting descriptions of Anthony's on-court abilities, On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote:

“Scoring is the thing with Kiyan Anthony. He is wired to score the ball. And, year over year, his game has continued on an upward trend.”

The Jordan Brand Classic in April was the best example of the 18-year-old's performance. He was named MVP of the all-star game after scoring 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbing five rebounds.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

bell-icon Manage notifications