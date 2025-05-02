"Melo needs to teach you the history of Syracuse": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony picking his Top 5 Orange players

On Thursday, Kiyan Anthony selected players for an all-time Syracuse starting five in an Instagram video posted by SportsCenter Next. Anthony's all-time Syracuse starting five includes Michael Carter-Williams, Dion Waiters, Gerry McNamara, his father, Carmelo Anthony and Arinze Onuaku.

Fans voiced their thoughts in the comments section of the video. A fan, Coachsuave5 commented:

“No Hakeem Warrick is crazy. Melo needs to teach you the history of Syracuse lol.”

Another fan, Trusteve_, viewed it differently, writing:

“Pearl* but very impressive response for his age. A true student of the game. Rooting for him.”

In a similar comment, Mac_dawg100 wrote:

“He's too young to be asked this question.”

A netizen, Laachris__, wrote:

“I str8 never knew Deion Waiter played for them wtf”

In another reaction, Kingmcelvy commented:

“Too young to know Pearl and Derrick White.”

Meanwhile, Attorney.dbg wrote:

“John Wallce's NCAA run in 1996 was legendary.”

It is an uphill task picking an all-time team for a storied side like Syracuse.

Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse connection and expectations

Connected to the Orange through his father, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan's choice for college is something Syracuse fans had dreamt of for a long time. New York’s top-ranked prospect in his class, the duty has fallen on him to restore the city's beloved basketball program to its old glory. Anthony chose Syracuse ahead of USC, Ohio State, Florida State and Rutgers.

The Orange have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2021, when they reached the Sweet 16.

But the Orange fans also know what Anthony has to offer. In one of the most fitting descriptions of Anthony's on-court abilities, On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote:

“Scoring is the thing with Kiyan Anthony. He is wired to score the ball. And, year over year, his game has continued on an upward trend.”

The Jordan Brand Classic in April was the best example of the 18-year-old's performance. He was named MVP of the all-star game after scoring 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbing five rebounds.

