"Men amongst boys": Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' ridiculous Eastbay dunk in senior night game 

Alijah Arenas, the USC commit and son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas continues to turn heads after leading his team to a 64-55 win over El Camino Real on Wednesday.

Arenas displayed his scoring prowess again after he dropped 26 points on his senior night game. However, the highlight of the game was his ridiculous Eastbay dunk.

Arenas showed quick reflexes after stealing the ball from an El Camino Real player and was away on the fastbreak. The guard ran the length of the floor and topped it off with a between-the-legs dunk. Famous basketball page Qwik11 Hoops shared the video of Arenas' dunk on Instagram:

Hoops fans were amazed with the dunk and shared their reactions in the comments section:

Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' ridiculous Eastbay dunk in senior night game

"Men amongst boys! Let’s go Phoenix let’s get this kid😂💪🏾🔥," commented a fan.

This fan compared Arenas with NBA HOF Wilt Chamberlain, "He out there looking like wilt in the 60s 💪🏾😂😂😂."

"@no.chill.gil you my guy but your son is a problem he definitely going to be a better player than you haha 😂😂😂 good job man 👍," a fan claimed that Alijah Arenas will be a better player than his father.

More fans joined the comments section to commend Gilbert Arenas:

Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' ridiculous Eastbay dunk in senior night game

This fan wanted Arenas to reclassify earlier, " 😂😂 shouldve reclassified much much earlier. I mean come on man, what is gil feeding his kids fr?we know alijah is good but he's just show boating now, look at that bw the legs dunk man, ik he tried that before too."

"We know how good Dell was and look at Steph. @no.chill.gil was no joke and man your kiddo is going to be a superstar straight up. You can see it already," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, ''@no.chill.gil mission complete."

Alijah Arenas ranked the best shooting guard in Class of 2025

Famous basketball publisher 247Sports revealed a list of Top 10 shooting guards from the Class of 2025 on Jan. 25. While Arenas ranks at the 10th spot nationally, he was ranked at the top spot in the shooting guard position.

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas followed Arenas in the rankings. Braylon Mullins, Isiah Harwell and Jasper Johnson took the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Alijah Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington in Eric Musselman's side next season.

