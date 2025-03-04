Miami, Alabama and LSU top No. 1 2026 class WR Tristen Keys’ list as he schedules official visits to key college football programs

Tristen Keys, the top wide receiver prospect of the 2026 class, has confirmed more spring campus visits. In an interview on Monday, Keys revealed his spring visit plans to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, rolling out his schedule for the next couple of months. He also set a timeframe for his commitment.

Keys was in Miami on Monday to witness the Hurricanes’ resumption of spring practice. He has more visits scheduled over the next month at Tennessee (Monday), LSU (March 18), Texas A&M (March 29), and Michigan (April 5).

Meanwhile, the five-star wide receiver confirmed to Wiltfong that he has more official visits locked in. These will see him in Miami from May 30 to June 1, Texas A&M from June 5 to 7, and Tennessee from June 13 to 15. Furthermore, he’ll be at Alabama from June 17 to 19 and LSU from June 20 to 22. A date for an official visit to Auburn is yet to be decided.

Tristen Keys disclosed that he will not declare his commitment until he has completed his round of official visits. However, he also maintained that he wants to commit by August before resuming his senior high school season.

“I plan to commit right after official visits," Keys said. "I want to commit before August hits and before the season starts.”

Keys prioritizes the playing style of the team in his decision-making. He also mentioned the importance of building relationships with his coaches.

“I want to play in an air raid offense for a great staff and in a great environment. I want to be surrounded by the right people,” he added. “For me, great relationships with the coaches and the team are important. It is about finding that place I can call home.”

Tristen Keys’ recruiting profile

Tristen Keys is the nation’s No. 1 receiver in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking, and the No. 3 overall prospect.

The junior from Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi is also the top-ranked prospect in the state. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 185 pounds, he has a physical build that works great for his mobility on the field.

Last season, Keys made 40 catches for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior at Hattiesburg. He was instrumental to the Tigers’ 13 wins and final No. 7 place in Mississippi in 2024, according to the On3 Composite.

