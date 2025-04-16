Miami Hurricanes add former 4-star Vilanova commit Dante Allen to their 2025 recruiting class

Four-star Montverde Academy shooting guard Dante Allen, who committed to the Villanova Wildcats, has now switched commitments to the Miami Hurricanes. Dante shared the news on his Instagram with a series of pictures and an announcement video on Tuesday.

He captioned the post with a bible verse:

"The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps "Proverbs 16:9. " The caption read.

Dante's switch in commitment was directly connected to the Villanova Wildcats' decision to no longer continue with head coach Kyle Neptune. With coach Neptune in charge, the Wildcats had not qualified for the NCAA tournament in the last three seasons.

Coach Kyle Neptune's dismissal granted Dante an automatic release from his National Letter of Intent, and he decided to reopen his recruitment. Dante Allen had pledged his commitment to the program since November 2024.

By switching his commitment from Villanova, Dante is leaving his father's alma mater. Dante's father, former NBA player Malik Allen, currently an assistant coach with the Miami Heat, played for the Wildcats from 1996 to 2000.

Dante Allen, however, is also familiar with the Miami team. The Hurricane's assistant coach, Andrew Moran, coached Dante when he played for Nightrydas Elite in the Grassroots Circuit at the Peach Jam.

Apart from coach Moran, Dante is also familiar with Miami's new transfer Tre Donaldson, as he played against him at the 2022 state title game between Riviera Prep and Florida State University High School.

Revisiting Dante Allen's high school basketball career

Dante Allen started high school basketball at the Riviera Preparatory School. He spent his first three years with the Bulldogs before moving to Montverde for his final year of High School basketball.

As a freshman, Dante averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. With his performances, he led Riviera Prep to the state championship final. They however lost the final against Florida State University High School.

Dante Allen and the Riviera Prep Bulldogs eventually won the State Championship the following year. This time, they faced Windermere Prep in the state championship final, and won 51-27. Dante, as a sophomore, averaged 21.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Riviera Prep went on to repeat its state championship success the following year. Interestingly, they once again defeated Windermere Prep in the final, with Dante averaging 21.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 3.0 apg.

For his senior year, Dante moved on to Montverde Academy and helped the Eagles to a 19-8 season record, averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Outside Montverde and Rivera Prep, Dante Allen also had success at the Nike Peach Jam. He won three consecutive Peach Jam titles with the Nightrydas Elite under-15, 16, and 17 teams.

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More