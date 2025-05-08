Miami reportedly makes $2,000,000 NIL move for Nation's top high school recruit Jackson Cantwell amid Georgia interest 

The high school recruiting circuit is abuzz speculating on the nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell's commitment. The five-star athlete has been actively recruited, and Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon have emerged as the top contenders. However, per On3, the Buckeyes are out of the race.

Ad

After No. 1 QB Jared Curtis committed to the Bulldogs, Georgia's rank shot up from No. 17 to No. 7. With Curtis as a linchpin, Kirby Smart wants to create a top recruiting class, targeting top recruits across the nation. As per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Georgia is eyeing five-star OT Jackson Cantwell, LB Tyler Atkinson, TE Mark Bowman and RB Derrek Cooper.

But Mario Cristobal is hot on his trail, eager to get him onboard. Maimi is reportedly expected to offer a $2,000,000 NIL deal to land Cantwell.

Ad

Trending

"Miami has the most lucrative first-year deal on the table for 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell, sitting around the $2M mark," On3 posted on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the same time, if Cantwell commits to Georgia, he might have to take a pay cut. Head coach Kirby Smart has recruited top talents using the "Georgia discount," – NIL deals at a discount rate.

Since Cantwell has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million as compared to No.1 QB Jared Curtis' $2.6 million who will reportedly take less than $1 million per year to stay close to home at Georgia, Cantwell might need to consider his NIL deal. And Miami's $2 million lure could compete with Georgia's interest.

Ad

Meanwhile, in late April, Cantwell visited the Oregon Ducks and suggested a positive outlook toward Dan Lanning's program.

"They have a plan for me to develop and even to be a dual sport athlete at a high level too. They are heavily invested and think I could be the guy to get a lot of dominoes to fall in the 2026 class," Cantwell said via Rivals.com.

Ad

Georgia commit Jared Curtis' Bulldogs pitch to Jackson Cantwell

On Tuesday, Hayes Fawcett confirmed Curtis' eagerness to play alongside Cantwell. He might even accompany Cantwell on his visit to Athens this weekend.

"I hope we can land him," Curtis said Tuesday via On3. "Not sure what he's thinking right now, but I hope we can get it done. Right now, I like George's chances for Jackson Cantwell going into his visit this weekend."

Ad

Cantwell is set to make an unofficial visit to Georgia on May 10. His commitment date, scheduled for April 30, had been postponed to May 13. After Curtis' prized commitment to Georgia, all eyes are now on Cantwell to see where he decides to commit.

Also Read: "I could be the guy to get a lot of dominoes to fall": Nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell sees game-changing potential at Oregon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!